J.D. Scott may have only met Zooey Deschanel for the first time last week, but he’s already happy to welcome her into the family.

While discussing his Halloween wedding to makeup artist Annalee Belle, the older brother of Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan gave PEOPLE the scoop on what he really thinks of Jonathan’s new leading lady — and it’s pretty sweet.

“All I’ve ever wanted for my brother is for him to be happy,” J.D., 43, said of his sibling’s blossoming relationship with Deschanel. “I’m excited that he’s got someone that’s really great.”

Jonathan, 41, took the actress, 39, as his date to his brother’s one-of-a-kind Vegas nuptials on Thursday, and the two came dressed as Batman and Catwoman for the vintage-movie-themed event.

Attending the family wedding was another big step in the couple’s relationship — the pair began dating in September and made their relationship Instagram official on October 20.

J.D.’s longtime love, Belle, revealed that she actually met Deschanel before her groom did — and she’s been all-in on the star from day one.

“J.D. actually just met her for the first time at the wedding, but she’s been on set a few times and I’ve been doing makeup, so I met her and I liked her right away,” Belle told PEOPLE. “She’s really, really kind and just down to earth and playful and silly, which are things that fit in great with our family.”

J.D. recalled one instance that made him really appreciate Deschanel’s presence at the wedding. “During the reception, Zooey was right in there in the kitchen cleaning up,” he remembers. “She was doing dishes and putting dishes away, and, like, that was not required of any of our guests.”

“She really went above and beyond,” Belle agrees.

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jonathan and Deschanel were dating after they were seen walking hand-in-hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing several smooches while seated front row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Before that, the HGTV star would often show Deschanel some social media love with double taps and flirtatious comments on Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement of their split, but that her relationship with Scott was “new” and that “they are having a lot of fun together.”

Jonathan split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, in March 2018. Shortly after the couple split, Kuznetsov began seeing someone else and got engaged eight months later.

In May, the home renovation expert told PEOPLE that he had undergone therapy to heal the wounds from his previous relationship, and was ready to find love again.

“I’m very blessed in a lot of ways,” he said at the time. “I can buy what I want and I can go anywhere in the world. But at the end of the day, coming home to that one person that you know has your back, there’s no better feeling.”

He also revealed that he was looking for a lady he could have fun with: “A sense of humor is really important,” he said.

