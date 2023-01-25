This Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Purchase' of the Year, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale

Even if you've been using an upright vacuum cleaner for most of your cleaning projects, there's nothing quite like the freedom of yanking out a lightweight stick vacuum to tackle quick jobs.

And right now, you can score the iWoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100 at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a 150-watt motor that can hit suction speeds up to 18,000 pascals, sucking up fine dust, stray hairs, and debris from both carpets and hardwood floors. Users can choose from three suction modes (eco mode, normal mode, and high mode), which can be selected directly from the top of the machine. Plus, the vacuum is complete with LED lights, illuminating all the dirt you may have otherwise missed.

You can also transform the multi-purpose vacuum into a cordless device, allowing you to clean between couch cushions and reach above your head to tackle curtains. Just remove the tube and attach any of the attachments, like the crevice tool or soft dusting brush. The vacuum is also equipped with a five-stage HEPA filtration system that locks in fine dust and other allergens. Plus, once fully charged, the vacuum can run for up to 35 minutes at a time.

Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users calling it "smartly designed" and the "best purchase" of the year. One reviewer said, "I love this vacuum cleaner and use it daily," while another noted that it's so quiet that "you can literally vacuum when the kids nap."

A third shopper wrote, "I am surprised every time I use it… by how much it picks up each time. I am severely allergic to dust mites, and I have [had] zero allergic reaction when I use it or clean it." Plus, they explained that "cleaning is quick and simple" and "it is not loud, even on the high setting."

