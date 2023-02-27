Amazon Shoppers Say It's 'Shocking' What This Stick Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale

On the hunt for a powerful stick vacuum that actually picks up all the dirt and dust scattered around the house? Lucky for you, this customer-loved vacuum cleaner that's picked up an Amazon's Choice sticker is just $80 right now — slashed from $120.

The iWoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can hit suction powers as strong as 18,000 pascals, complete with a 150-watt motor that can pick up everything from crumbs and stray hairs to dust and dirt. Choose from three modes, eco mode, normal mode, and high mode, and then get to work, effortlessly switching between carpets and hard floors. It's even outfitted with a four-stage HEPA filtration system that traps allergens and makes it easier to breathe indoors.

Users can transform the vacuum cleaner into a handheld device as well, allowing you to get into hard-to-reach areas above the ground. For instance, you could attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions or opt for the small brush to target upholstered items like drapes. Once fully charged, the vacuum can operate for a maxium of 35 minutes, giving you plenty of time to clean the house.

Buy It! iWoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it's "shocking" how much it's able to pick up; plus, this shopper added: "I'll take this any day over an expensive Shark." One reviewer said, "This is an excellent little addition to my vacuum lineup," while another enthused: "This vacuum is so light and moves so [well] it's got me cleaning every day after I get home from work."

"I love this thing," another user said, calling it the "best purchase of 2022." They wrote: "I have gone through a few other vacuums this year trying to find one that is easy, light, wireless, and works, and this one is it!" They maintain that it's "great for everyday use" and it keeps up with their rescue dog's messes. They finished off by saying, "Def recommend for the price!"

