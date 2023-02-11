There's a lot I love about my home — the natural light, the layout, the neighborhood — but there is one glaring issue: Not a single closet.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and the lack of built-in storage in my apartment has forced some innovation on my part. I've tried a number of small space storage solutions since I signed the lease back in 2014, but it wasn't until last year that I unlocked the potential of under-bed organizers.

Well, that's not entirely true. I'd tried an under-bed shoe organizer in the past, but found it inconvenient and, despite the zippered top, left my prized heels and boots covered in a skim of dust. There were also the clear plastic bins I'd shoved under my queen bed, but the sight of them peeking out under the minimalist platform frame was so ugly and distracting I ditched them altogether.

I finally spotted some attractive under-bed storage bins from the design-forward home organization brand Open Spaces, but I couldn't justify the $148 price tag. It did inspire me to look for cream-colored fabric bins with handles and I wound up buying this $30 set of two from Amazon. And then I bought more.

Amazon

Buy It! iWill Create Pro Collapsible Rigid Under-Bed Storage Baskets in Beige, $29.99; amazon.com

The first thing I noticed when I took them out of the packaging was how expensive they looked for just $15 each. They arrive collapsed flat and you just unfold and pop in the rigid bottom to create the box, which can just as easily be broken down and stored.

I love that they have a transparent window where you can put a label for what's inside, so there's no guessing when it's time to pull out the snow boots or summer shorts. And the zippered closure has a tight seal, managing to keep everything inside pristine — no weird film of dust here.

The storage bags are also perfectly sized. The length is about half the width of my bed, so they fit neatly back to back with a total of eight fitting comfortably beneath my queen frame. Inside, I'm able to fit tons of clothes, shoes, extra bedding, and nostalgic things like photo books and old diaries. I haven't needed to expand my storage to the living room, but they would also fit easily under a standard couch.

Do yourself a favor and pick up a set of these good-looking, spacious under-bed storage bins. You can thank me later.

Nicola Fumo is a writer and editor who has covered fashion and lifestyle for ten years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.