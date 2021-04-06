That Viral Self-Inflating Air Mattress from TikTok Keeps Selling Out — Here’s Where You Can Still Shop It

Profile Menu
Products that go viral on TikTok tend to sell out within a matter of days, sometimes even hours. Take, for example, the super flattering Aerie cross-waisted leggings that have been in and out of stock for months, or the grossly satisfying Plantifique foot peel that's been hard to get your feet into. TikTok's latest culprit is this self-inflating air mattress that's, in fact, literally blowing up.
User @rachel_meaders, known for her Amazon finds TikToks, posted a video of the Ivation EZ air mattress expanding entirely on its own in her living room. It's even cooler than it sounds because it inflates onto a built-in metal frame — "you'll never dread sleeping on an air mattress again," as Meaders says.
It fully inflates in just four minutes and automatically shuts off when complete. Simply unzip the case, plug it into the wall, turn it on, and watch (or don't) as it expands into a make-shift bed. The EZ air mattress features three settings that allow you to get your desired firmness for better sleep. It also has a silent secondary pump that helps the mattress maintain that firmness level throughout the night. When it's time to put it away, the mattress will deflate on its own and fold into a zip-up rolling duffle bag that's easy to transport.
Buy It! Ivation EZ-Bed Air Mattress Full Size, $269.99; amazon.com; Ivation EZ-Bed Air Mattress King Size, $299; amazon.com
The TikTok video garnered over 4.9 million views in less than a month, which is likely why availability of the air mattress has been fluctuating on Amazon. At the time of writing, the full air mattress from the video is still in stock, along with the queen and king sizes. It's also sold at Target, Walmart, and Wayfair.
If the viral Amazon find fully sells out and you're in need of an air mattress now, you can shop six similar options from Amazon below, including this self-inflating bed with a frame that's $100 cheaper. Most don't come with a frame, but all of them have built-in air pumps, so they require little to no work to blow up. Plus, many are higher than your standard blowup mattress when fully inflated, so it doesn't feel like you're sleeping on the ground.
Sleeping on a temporary bed has never been so easy and comfortable. Keep scrolling to shop more self-inflating air mattresses on Amazon!
