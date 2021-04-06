That Viral Self-Inflating Air Mattress from TikTok Keeps Selling Out — Here’s Where You Can Still Shop It

It fully inflates in just four minutes and automatically shuts off when complete. Simply unzip the case, plug it into the wall, turn it on, and watch (or don't) as it expands into a make-shift bed. The EZ air mattress features three settings that allow you to get your desired firmness for better sleep. It also has a silent secondary pump that helps the mattress maintain that firmness level throughout the night. When it's time to put it away, the mattress will deflate on its own and fold into a zip-up rolling duffle bag that's easy to transport.