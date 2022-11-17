Lifestyle Home Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside The late businesswoman’s home features a leopard-print office and a Versailles-inspired dining room By Natalia Senanayake Natalia Senanayake Instagram Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 05:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty; Evan Joseph Photography Ivana Trump's former New York City residence is truly one of a kind. The luxurious townhouse is officially on the market for $26.5 million, just four months after Ivana's tragic death last July at age 73. It was revealed by the New York City Examiner's Office that Ivana died from falling down the stairs in her home, which resulted in blunt force injuries to her torso. She was pronounced dead on the scene and her death was ruled as an accident. The home is located in the Lenox Hill neighborhood of Manhattan and features six stories, five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. A gated elevator transports guests throughout the entire townhouse along with the grand, curved staircases. J. Roger Erickson of DouglasElliman and Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group jointly hold the listing. Ivana Trump Threw Champagne Dinner in Rehab, According to Guinness Heiress Evan Joseph Photography There are lavish finishes throughout the property, including a crystal chandelier and silk wallpaper on the first floor and a gold-embossed marble fireplace in the second floor living room. The Versailles-inspired dining room boasts vast windows that overlook the interior courtyard. Evan Joseph Photography On the third floor, is the expansive primary bedroom featuring three French doors leading out to the private terrace. The ensuite bathroom is clad in pink onyx marble and includes a double sink and large soaking tub. Evan Joseph Photography Across from the primary bedroom is a home office equipped with leopard-print furniture and an onyx fireplace with gold detailing. A walk-in closet sits adjacent to the office. Evan Joseph Photography The remaining floors feature guest rooms overlooking the lush greenery of 64th Street. The impressive space also boasts a media room and a sauna. Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club Ivana's funeral Mass was held in New York City and was attended by her ex-husband, and former president Donald Trump, 76, and their children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Society columnist R. Couri Hay told PEOPLE that the service "was filled with joy and drenched with tears." In true Ivana fashion, the altar also featured a display of red roses and 73 candles in honor of her life. Following the Mass, the late businesswoman was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, in a private plot in the Trump National Golf Club where the former president frequently spends time in the summer.