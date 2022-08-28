Amazon Shoppers Love This Bento Box That's the 'Perfect Size' for Lunch — and It's 49% Off 

Whether you're heading into the office or prepping back-to-school necessities for the kids, you'll need to do one thing in common: Pack lunch. And while you could certainly put everything into a giant lunch box, it's worth streamlining everything into a smaller, more compact setting that's sure to not take up much space in your bag or fridge.

Amazon shoppers like the Itopor Bento Lunch Box for that reason, and it's currently 49 percent off. The bento box is made from sustainable natural wheat fiber materials that are BPA-free. Thanks to its airtight seal and sturdy buckle, the bento box won't leak between home and the office or school — just make sure not to put soup in it! Each bento box is designed with three compartments: a larger one and two smaller bins, making it easy to separate different lunch components.

The bento box measures 9.8 by 7.7 by 2.7 inches, making it large enough to fit plenty of food for lunch, but small enough that it will easily fit into a briefcase or backpack. Plus, when you arrive at the office, you can place the container into the microwave to reheat your lunch — just make sure to remove the lid. And when it's time to be cleaned, simply stick it in the dishwasher on the top rack.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bento lunch box a five-star rating, with parents noting that it makes "packing lunches easy." Others note that it's "durable" and the "perfect size." One user said, "This is much bigger than other kid's lunch boxes I've had and we don't have trouble fitting everything in," while another wrote: "This is great for adults and kids."

A third five-star reviewer added, "I love this bento box for carrying my lunch." They explained: "It is so much easier having one container for my whole lunch. I have had no leaking problems with this at all!" They finished off by enthusing, "This product feels like great quality and feels secure when you close it. It's also such a cute color!"

Head to Amazon to get the Itopor Bento Lunch Box while it's as little as $13.

