The Villa from 'The' 'White Lotus' Is Available to Rent on Airbnb — for $6,000 per Night

The villa was featured as a backdrop for Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy's characters Harper and Daphne in the third episode of the popular show

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 17, 2023 06:26 PM
White Lotus Villa
Photo: HBO

Another stunning accommodation featured on the The White Lotus is now open for stays!

Villa Tasca – the gorgeous Sicilian residence featured in Season 2 of the HBO Max drama-comedy – is now bookable by guests on Airbnb.

The estate, which dates back to the 1500s, was the backdrop for Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Daphne's (Meghann Fahy) characters' girls getaway to Noto in the third episode.

The villa – which is actually located in the city of Palermo – boasts "all the glories of Italy's past" according to its Airbnb listing, with neoclassical architecture, Murano glass chandeliers and gilt-framed paintings. Amenities include a swimming pool, billiards room, music room and bar.

Or course such a stay comes with a White Lotus-worthy price tag. Rooms cost $5,957 a night and up to eight guests can book a stay.

White Lotus Villa
HBO

The estate also contains a 20-acre garden with "century-old trees and citrus groves" that will "transport visitors to the late-1800s Romantic era," the listing states. There's also a large pond on site where swans can be spotted. Guests can also play games on the "lush lawns" and peruse the greenhouse.

For those who want to venture outside the estate, several popular tourist sites are a short distance away. According to Airbnb, the villa is a 10-minute drive from the royal chapel Cappella Palatina, the royal palace Palazzo dei Normanni and the Cappuccini Catacombs, a famous burial site in Palermo.

There are four bedrooms available to rent out in the villa, each with their own private bathrooms, air conditioning and a lounge area. Some of the bedrooms also have special features, like an extra reading room in the "Blue" room and a frescoed sitting room in the "Majolica" room.

The accommodations come fully staffed with housekeeping, a butler, room attendants, concierge service and even a cook on hand.

Fans of the series who want to recreate the more pleasant side of the White Lotus experience on a trip to Sicily can visit many of the real filming locations around the island, including San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, which stands in for the titular resort; and Planeta Sciaranuova Winery, where Harper, Daphne, Cameron (Theo James), Ethan (Will Sharpe) share several glasses at the foot of Mount Etna in Castiglione di Sicilia.

