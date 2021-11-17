Amazon Shoppers Say This Tiny Space Heater Is So Powerful It Could 'Heat Up a Garage' — and It's on Sale
It's that time of year where sitting at your desk inevitably results in losing the feeling in your fingers and toes — no matter how high the heat is blasting. Bundling up in a cozy blanket is certainly one way to stay warm, but another more effective way is to unleash the power of a space heater.
If you're looking for a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Isiler Portable Space Heater, and right now it's on sale at nearly 30 percent off. The compact ceramic space heater is extremely safe, complete with tip-over protection that will automatically shut off if it's accidentally knocked over. It will also turn off if it gets too hot, flipping back on only when it reaches a safe temperature again. It's easy to control the heater, too, thanks to its adjustable thermostat dial — and it can heat rooms as large as 108 square feet.
It's the perfect device to put in living rooms, under office desks, in bedrooms, and anywhere else that becomes drafty in the winter. Since it's only about 7 inches wide and weighs no more than 3 pounds, the lightweight space heater can be easily carried from room to room with its ergonomic handle. Plus it's plenty quiet, so it won't disturb you or others while you work or watch TV.
Buy It! Isiler Portable Space Heater, $39.99 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com
Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, saying it's so powerful it could "heat up a garage." One person wrote, "This little heater pumps out heat like no other. I purchased it for under my cubicle desk thinking it could keep me warm, but it makes me sweat when it's on high," while another said, "I used it in my office, and within five minutes I had to either turn it down or shut it off entirely."
"I live in Massachusetts; the winters here can get pretty cold ([they] can get into negative [temperatures])," one five-star reviewer shared. "I've had this running on a 14-degree Fahrenheit day on my back porch, which has little to no insulation, and this thing heats up the entire room with ease. I've actually had to shut it off when I'm in a T-shirt and sweatpants, and this is on the medium setting. This was worth every penny."
"This small little heater is a champ!" another user wrote. "My husbands' office feels like a sauna when he closes the doors. His office is probably 12 by 15 [feet]. Within minutes after turning it on, the room starts to warm. I just ordered a second one for me to use. Because it's so small, it's completely portable. I love that we can unplug it and carry it to a different area of the house."
Head to Amazon and shop the Isiler Portable Space Heater for just $40 while this deal lasts.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tiny Space Heater Is So Powerful It Could 'Heat Up a Garage' — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Quietly Launched the Most Festive Holiday Decor Section — and Prices Start at $8
- Adele Wore the Most Stunning Custom Saturn Earrings — Shop These Affordable Lookalike Styles Now
- Pet Owners Are 'So Jealous' of This Casper Dog Bed That's on Sale Ahead of Black Friday