Is Rob Kardashian saying “so long” to California – or is he just joking?

On Monday, the father-to-be claimed that he wants to move out of L.A., posting an Instagram photo of a massive mansion in which he boasted about leaving California.

“Just closed the deal on my new house and can’t wait to move out of CALI!” he wrote. “AMERICA!!!!!”

The photo showed an aerial view of a what appears to be a $65 million Hamptons mansion.

Source: Rob Kardashian Instagram

It is unclear whether the reality star — with a new reality show, a baby on the way and a wedding to plan — really means to move across the country or whether he’s just goofing off.

But the photo indicates the home was listed by The Corcoran Group, a New York-based real estate agency with high-priced listings in New York City, The Hamptons and South Florida. It appears to show the historic Normandy House in Southampton, New York.

The 8,000-square-foot home includes nine bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and a formal dining room. The 8.32-acre grounds feature tennis courts, a two-bedroom guest cottage, a heated pool and 400 feet of beach-front property.

The Corcoran Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The post comes just two days after Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna celebrated the premiere of their new show Rob & Chyna, in which they announced the sex of their baby.

“We having a girl!!!!” Kardashian later wrote in an Instagram post. “Can’t wait to see her.”