So Many Roomba Vacuums and Robot Mops Are on Sale at Best Buy — Up to $200 Off
The things on our wishlists tend to shift with age. Whereas once we might have been interested in jewelry or fragrance, now we might long for home gadgets that make life a bit easier. If you've ever been excited about an Instant Pot, you understand. If the holiday season didn't bring you the robot vacuum you've had your eye on, there's some good news: Right now is your chance to get one for less. Thanks to Best Buy and Amazon's markdowns across top-rated vacuums by iRobot, there's never been a better time to save big on the dust-busting home essential.
Shop iRobot Roomba Vacuums on Sale
- iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop, $399.99 (orig. $449.99)
- iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop, $179.99 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum, $1,099 (orig. $1,299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $274.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
Since the time for spring cleaning is right around the corner, the surprise sale is one way to get a head start on keeping your space neat and tidy. And according to shoppers who already swear by the brand, having one is a must for pet owners. "I love how this picks up the pet hair and dirt," one reviewer who left the iRobot Roomba s9+ a perfect review said. "Works great in my 3000 square foot home. Empties bin by itself when full or job is complete. Now if only I can get my kids to pick up their socks!"
Aside from vacuums, you can also save on iRobot power mops, which automatically select between methods of wet mopping, damp sweeping, and dry sweeping depending on what type of mess it's facing.
With all these discounts, it's almost for the better you didn't get one under the tree — now you can kick back in a dust-free house with a little more change in your pocket. Check out the best iRobot vacuum and mop deals below.
