Amazon Quietly Put a Bunch of Roomba Robot Vacuums on Sale for Up to 39% Off
A powerful vacuum cleaner is essential to keeping your house clean, but hefty upright vacuums and battery-operated cordless models that die easily can make the chore a hassle. But that's why thousands of customers love iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners. Their efficient suction power and smart navigation do all the work for you, and right now, you can get numerous Roomba models on major sale.
Amazon quietly discounted eight Roomba vacuums by up to 39 percent, meaning some versions are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday. Deals like this don't happen often, so keep reading to shop the best-selling vacuums for hundreds of dollars off.
8 iRobot Roomba Deals on Amazon:
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop, $149 (orig. $199)
- iRobot Roomba i3 3150 Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $399.99)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ 9550 Robot Vacuum, $849 (orig. $1,299.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 6110 Ultimate Robot Mop, $349 (orig. $449.99)
- iRobot Roomba j7 7150 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $649.99)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ 7550 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $599 (orig. $849.99)
The best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon, the 694 robot vacuum has more than 49,000 five-star ratings — one shopper said they were "amazed at how well it picks up dog hair, dust, and other small things on the floor." It's a classic model equipped with a three-stage cleaning system, edge sweeping brushes, and a dirt sensor that automatically boosts suction power in high-traffic areas. It's already a great moderately priced option, but thanks to a 35 percent discount, you can get it for just $179 right now.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com
Another vacuum to consider is the iRobot Roomba i3 3150 Robot Vacuum that's 25 percent off. Like the 694, the i3 3150 features smart navigation and dirt detectors, but it also has 10 times the suction power, according to the brand. It even offers customizable cleaning programs, including suggestions for specific circumstances like shedding pets or allergy season. One shopper said their "floors have never felt cleaner" after using it.
The biggest markdown you'll find is on the j7 7150 vacuum, which is going for 39 percent off. This model offers the same advanced features as the 3150, but adds on a precision navigation system that automatically avoids common items like shoes, toys, and even pet accidents. If you're considering this option, now's the best time to buy it while you can get it for $250 less than its original price.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7 7150 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com
If you're in the market for a vacuum and mop duo, iRobot has two models on sale. The Braava Jet 240 efficiently cleans all hard floor types using its precise jet spray and vibrating mop head to remove stuck-on dirt. You can choose between wet and damp mopping, as well as dry sweeping (depending on the mess you're dealing with). Shoppers say it's great for small spaces, and right now, it's available for $149 — cheaper than it was on Black Friday. Need something a little tougher? The Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop is ideal for larger homes with hard floors. It learns the layout of your space through smart navigation, and you can even ask it to spot clean specific areas through voice control.
Buy It! iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop, $149 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Looking for an even more hands-off approach to cleaning your floors? Amazon has a few self-emptying options on sale for up to $450 off. The iRobot s9+ 9550 Robot Vacuum is one of the most advanced models from the brand, hence the steep price tag, but it's currently discounted 35 percent. It automatically empties the dustbin when the vacuum returns to its base, and according to iRobot, it has 40 times the suction power of older models — making it perfect for large households and pet owners.
You can also save $200 on the iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550, which provides similar benefits as the 9550: powerful suction, customizable cleaning settings, row-by-row cleaning, and a self-emptying dustbin (for up to 60 days). One owner said: "Why did I ever wait to get one? We have two large golden retrievers. It picks up all of their hair and gets to places I can not unless I rearrange the whole house. It is so awesome to come home from work and the floors be vacuumed."
If you want to make the upgrade to a robot vacuum, there's no better time to buy one. We don't expect these deals to last long, so head to Amazon to shop some of the best Roomba deals we've seen since Black Friday before they're gone.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
- Amazon Quietly Put a Bunch of Roomba Robot Vacuums on Sale for Up to 39% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Cloud-Like' Topper Can Save an Old Mattress — and It's 36% Off
- Kendall Jenner Wore a $2,490 Metallic Puffer Jacket on the Slopes, but We Found 6 Dupes Starting at $41
- Amazon Shoppers Found 'the Best Sheets for Winter' in These On-Sale Plush Bedding Sets