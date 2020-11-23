Surprise! Amazon Dropped a Rare, Under-$200 Roomba Deal Days Before Black Friday
Black Friday may just be a few days away, but Amazon has already started dropping early bird deals you won’t want to miss out on. From the new Apple Watch to Bose’s popular noise-cancelling headphones, there are tons of items at rock bottom prices — including best-selling Roomba robot vacuums.
Early Black Friday Roomba Vacuum Deals
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $249)
- iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $379.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $399.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $399 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, $399 (orig. $499.99)
In fact, Amazon is running a special, under-$200 deal on the iRobot Roomba 614. (If you’re a Roomba-aficionado, you’ll know that the cheapest they go is usually around $250, so these deals are pretty rare.) The robot vacuum is one of the retailer’s best-selling robot vacuums with over 3,200 five-star ratings. It can be used on both carpets and hard floors, has a run time of up to 90 minutes, and can recognize high-traffic areas to provide additional cleaning. Shoppers rave that the Roomba is one of the “best investments” they’ve made thanks to how powerful and time-saving it is.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
“I don’t write Amazon reviews, but seriously, no single purchase has ever made me happier,” one shopper wrote. “My family calls it my boyfriend. This thing is amazing and has made my life with three kids infinitely easier! I usually set it up to start when I leave and I come home to a clean home. If you’re on a budget...This one is perfectly fine. I’ve waited to buy this for years and I’m now kicking myself.”
You can also snag the iRobot Roomba E5 at its lowest price ever right now. In addition to all the features of the Roomba 614, the Roomba E5 claims to have a suction power that’s five times more powerful, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and also features a tangle resistant rubber brush and high-efficiency filter.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
With prices so low, these popular Roombas are bound to sell out before Black Friday, so make sure to grab one now before they’re gone.
