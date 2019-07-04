This Super Popular Roomba Vacuum Is Nearly $100 Off Ahead of Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

Be prepared to be swept away because Amazon is already offering some amazing deals on smart vacuums leading up to Prime Day 2019 — which is great news if you don’t have Monica Geller’s cleaning mentality. For a limited time, you can score some of iRobot’s most popular Roomba Vacuums for a serious discount.

With its smart navigation system and Dirt Detect Technology, the smart cleaning device uses its patented three-stage cleaning system to maneuver around your home, loosening and lifting away dirt, hair, and other particles. What’s great about the Roomba is its Wi-Fi capable, meaning you can create a custom cleaning schedule for your home and track it on the iRobot Home app anytime from anywhere. Plus, the iRobot is compatible with Alexa, so you can control your vacuum through voice commands. (If you don’t already have one of Amazon’s devices, there are tons on sale right now!)

Given its high-tech functionality and capabilities, the price tag for this tiny round vacuum does not come cheap — but, for a limited time, you can score the customer-favorite Roomba 690 for almost $100 off. This specific model has racked up over 2,700 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who are literally writing books about it — and some are even calling it their “new best friend.”

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum Wi-Fi Connectivity; $279.99 (orig. $374.99); amazon.com

After writing a multi-paragraph review, one happy customer concluded, “Overall, I absolutely love my Roomba. It saves me time, ensures that my floors are clean and works exactly as they claim. Having it automatically vacuum daily is perfect for those with pets as it ensures that hair and dander isn’t building up within your carpet. I’ve noticed the upstairs smells much fresher since Bender has been on the job. If you’ve been on the fence about adopting a Roomba because you have a lot of carpet and pets, I can attest that the Roomba can handle it.”

There are many different iRobot Roomba models — like the Roomba 890 and the Roomba 960 which both happen to also be on sale, too — but essentially, they all perform the same main function: sweeping the floor and eliminating one chore on your list. If you’re ready to make your life so much easier, take the plunge and splurge on an iRobot Roomba while you can get it this cheap, plus find more robot vacuum deals, below.

And be sure to check back here, as we have a feeling it will be marked down even cheaper come Prime Day, which runs July 15 to July 16.

