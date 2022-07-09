Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Roombas — Up to 40% Off
Ever since Amazon announced Prime Day 2022, the retailer has been dropping all kinds of discounts leading up to the big shopping event. And right now, you can even score major savings on iRobot Roombas.
Days before Prime Day, which is happening on July 12 and 13, Roombas are up to 40 percent off. But discounts this good aren't bound to last long. So if you've been holding off on investing in a floor cleaning gadget that does the hard work for you, now's the best time to snag a robot vacuum cleaner from a mega-popular brand.
Roomba Robot Vacuum Early Prime Day Deals
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $349.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799.99 (orig. $999.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, $1,198.99 (orig. $1,449.98)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, $399 (orig. $449.99)
Starting with the best deal, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is currently $120 off. The vacuum is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system and multiple brushes that tackle dirt, dust, crumbs, and debris on hard floors and carpets. It can even detect diriter messes and auto-adjust its cleaning power for a more thorough clean.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Its built-in sensors also let the smart cleaning device navigate an efficient cleaning path around your home, while avoiding cliffs and obstacles. And with a slim profile, it can get to hard-to-reach areas with ease — meaning you don't have to move around heavy furniture to keep every inch of your floors dust-free.
With the iRobot Home app, you can set schedules for the vacuum. So you don't even have to be home to maintain clean floors. Plus, the vacuum, which has a 90-minute run time, automatically returns to its dock to recharge when its battery is low.
More than 15,000 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "long battery life" and "powerful suction." One shopper wrote, "I'm amazed (and a little disgusted) with how much it picks up off my hardwood and carpeted floors," adding that "it has freed up so much time that I don't have to spend cleaning anymore!"
Have pets that shed constantly? Opt for the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, which sucks up debris and pet hair. It has dual rubber brushes that adjust to different surfaces. And since they're flexible, they help prevent pet hair from wrapping around them and getting stuck, too.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
The vacuum learns and memorizes the layout of your home with its imprint smart map technology. That means you can custom clean each room using the app or voice control when connected with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Thousands of shoppers swear by the "beyond smart" vacuum to keep their floors "spotless." One user raved: "I am still amazed at how it navigates around the chairs and under the dining room table." Pet owners have also left glowing reviews for it, with one saying, "we have a dog, and this vacuum picks up every single piece of dog hair."
If you rarely want to think about cleaning your floors, consider investing in the iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum while it's on sale. In addition to all the convenience standard robot vacuums provide, this one automatically empties itself out into its clean base for up to 60 days. So you don't have to deal with it for weeks.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799.99 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, it's equipped with more suction power than other iRobot models. It also has vSlam navigation that learns the layout of your home, while cleaning in rows.
The popular vacuum has more than 9,500 perfect ratings from customers, with many calling out its "amazing" self-emptying function. Shoppers also appreciate its "super strong" suction. One customer with two dogs that ″shed a lot″ wrote: "The floors just sparkled when it was finished."
Beat the Prime Day rush and keep scrolling for more early deals on iRobot robot vacuums and mops!
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, $1,198.99 (orig. $1,449.98); amazon.com
Buy It! iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, $399 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com
