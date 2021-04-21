Amazon Just Quietly Marked Down a Roomba Robot Vacuum to Under $200

It should come as no surprise that robot vacuums have only increased in popularity since their debut. Shoppers are tossing out their average, run-of-the-mill upright vacuums and swapping them with tiny disk-shaped robots that clean every room in the house without so much as a peep. But if you haven't yet invested in a robot vacuum, that's entirely understandable: Models often run upwards of $300, and even the more affordable ones will still cost you a hunk of change.