Amazon Just Quietly Marked Down a Roomba Robot Vacuum to Under $200

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
It should come as no surprise that robot vacuums have only increased in popularity since their debut. Shoppers are tossing out their average, run-of-the-mill upright vacuums and swapping them with tiny disk-shaped robots that clean every room in the house without so much as a peep. But if you haven't yet invested in a robot vacuum, that's entirely understandable: Models often run upwards of $300, and even the more affordable ones will still cost you a hunk of change.
But right now, you can grab a Roomba robot vacuum, arguably the most well known robot vacuum brand out there, for much less than usual. Amazon quietly marked down one particular Roomba to just $199 for a limited time.
The iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system and dual brushes that can suck up dirt, grime, and dust from both carpets and hardwood floors. Complete with navigation sensors, the Roomba can direct itself around furniture, along edges, and even a flight of stairs. Plus, it has a 90-minute run time and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, giving you the option to control the cleaning with just the sound of your voice.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Designed with smart technology, the Roomba can learn your cleaning habits and suggest schedules that align with a certain time of year. For instance, it might offer up more frequent cleanings when the pollen count is high or it's dog-shedding season. And when the robot is finished picking everything up, it will automatically return to its docking station to recharge.
This Roomba is one of the most popular vacuum cleaners on Amazon, picking up over 28,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the robot vacuum actually "cleans better than an upright vacuum" and is "well worth the money." Others share that you should absolutely "believe the hype" and just buy one already.
"This is simply amazing," one five-star shopper writes. "I have a six pet household (plus three kids) and this bad boy is unphased by the massive amount of hair and dirt that accumulates on the floors. I am obsessed with emptying the reservoir because I'm always amazed by how much it picks up."
"My home has never been so clean," another reviewer says. "I hate vacuum cleaning and cleaning in general and Roomba is making my home so much cleaner. I have a slight allergy and appreciate the fact that I can breathe better when there is less dust."Move quickly and buy the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum for $199 on Amazon before it goes back to its original $279 price.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.