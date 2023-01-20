I Have 5 Pets, and This Robot Vacuum Is the One Thing I Wish I Would Have Purchased Years Ago

I'm a big advocate for rescue animals, so inevitably, I've adopted three cats and two dogs over the years — all of whom shed quite a bit. As you can probably guess, there seems to be fur in places I didn't even know was possible at my house and it takes hours to keep clean.

What drew me to finally purchase the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum was a sale, and the fact that it uses Wi-Fi connectivity so I can have it clean even while I'm not home. The vacuum and charging station took minutes to set up and the next day (after it fully charged), I used the iRobot app via my smartphone to schedule a cleaning session. It went to work right when I told it to, and it cleaned for over an hour with battery life still remaining. Once the job was done, it automatically traveled back to its charging station.

This vacuum has relieved me of lots of stress and has cut my cleaning time in half since I no longer have to worry about vacuuming the main floor of my house. Luckily, it's still 35 percent off right now.

After using it for roughly two months, I've noticed a huge difference in the amount of pet hair that's floating around my hard floors. The compact, slim design fits under chairs, tables, and other furniture, and it also has a small exterior brush that grabs debris from hard-to-reach areas. The only issues I've run into is it occasionally sucks up and gets caught on my kitchen rug with tassels. The best part though, is it easily maneuvers itself from one floor type to the next even if there's a height difference.

The trap that holds dirt, hair, and debris might look small, but it actually holds quite a bit. It also has a quality filtration system that captures even the smallest particles to keep the air clean from dust and allergens. Thankfully, the filter and brush roller are easy to remove and clean to ensure the vacuum continues to run properly. I recommend deep cleaning it at least once a month or every two weeks depending on how much you use it.

I ordered the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum after hearing nothing but great things about it, and all I can say is, I wish I would have bought one years ago. This deal probably won't last long, so take this as your sign to make the purchase while it's $95 off.

Carly Kulzer is a Commerce Writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally writes about her personal favorite products.

