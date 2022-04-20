Sale Alert! Amazon Quietly Dropped Black Friday-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas

If you're looking for more convenience and a deeper clean, you can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo 3550 Robot Vacuum that's currently $151 off. It has the same three-stage cleaning process as the Roomba 694 — but with even stronger suction power. Thanks to smart mapping, the vacuum, which cleans in straight lines, learns the layout of your home for custom room cleaning. When it's full, it will automatically empty out everything it's picked up into a dirt disposal bag in its base. The bag takes 60 days to fill, so you won't have to think about it for weeks.