Sale Alert! Amazon Quietly Dropped Black Friday-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas
When it comes to keeping your floors spotless, no cleaning device makes the chore quite as easy as a robot vacuum. If you haven't experienced the euphoric convenience of letting a robot vacuum suck up all the dirt, dust, crumbs, and everything in-between around your home, there's no better time to invest in one than right now.
Amazon just dropped a major sale on a bunch of iRobot Roombas, which happen to be top-tier robot vacuums that thousands of shoppers swear by. For a limited time, best-selling models are up to 35 percent off. That means you can shop Black Friday-level deals while spring cleaning season is in full swing.
9 iRobot Roomba Deals to Shop on Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Evo 3550 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $549.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 6110 Ultimate Robot Mop, $347 (orig. $449.99)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum + Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop, $854.09 (orig. $1,249.98)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Evo 3150 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- iRobot Roomba j7 7150 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ 9950 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $799 (orig. $999.99)
- iRobot Roomba j7 7550 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $599 (orig. $799.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop, $179.99 (orig. $199)
One of the best deals is on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that's marked down from $274 to $179. The reliable robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning process to tackle debris on hard floors and carpets. It's equipped with built-in sensors that can detect extra dirty areas and ramp up its cleaning power accordingly. It also has sensors that prevent it from bumping into furniture and falling off stairs.
The vacuum has more than 6,300 five-star ratings from customers who praise its "strong suction" that picks up everything from dust to pet hair. They also "love using" the Roborock app, especially to schedule cleaning times remotely.
If you're looking for more convenience and a deeper clean, you can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo 3550 Robot Vacuum that's currently $151 off. It has the same three-stage cleaning process as the Roomba 694 — but with even stronger suction power. Thanks to smart mapping, the vacuum, which cleans in straight lines, learns the layout of your home for custom room cleaning. When it's full, it will automatically empty out everything it's picked up into a dirt disposal bag in its base. The bag takes 60 days to fill, so you won't have to think about it for weeks.
Interested in an easy way to mop your floors? There are a couple of iRobot Braava mops on sale, too. Nearly 4,000 customers have given the iRobot Braava Jet M6 6110 Ultimate Robot Mop a perfect rating. It has smart navigation and a jet spray to clean sticky messes, from muddy paw prints to beverage spills.
There's no word on when the iRobot sale ends, but deals this good won't last long. So head to Amazon and snap up a Roomba vacuum or a Braava mop (or both!) before the savings disappear.
