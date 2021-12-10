At Nearly $100 Off, This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Some people find cleaning relaxing, while others regard it as an incredibly daunting task. No matter what your feelings are about the chore, there's nothing wrong with making it easier on yourself with smart gadgets, like a robot vacuum. There are several models on the market, but iRobot Roomba is one of the top rated brands that has thousands of shoppers leaving rave reviews. One in particular is currently a whopping $95 off at Amazon for a limited time, so now is your chance to grab one for less than $180, which is its lowest price ever.
The iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum is an Amazon best-seller and has more than 46,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who claim it works so well, they're ditching their other cleaning tools. One five-star reviewer even called it their "personal cleaning assistant," especially with multiple animals in the house. It uses dual multi-surface brushes to properly clean multiple floor types, and has sensors that can locate the parts of your home that need extra cleaning and help it maneuver around furniture and stairs. This robot vacuum is rarely discounted to such a low price, so take advantage while you can. It'll arrive before Christmas, making it a great gift idea.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com
Since it can be activated through Wi-Fi, all you need to do is download the iRobot Genius app on your smartphone and you can tell it to start cleaning from anywhere. The app allows you to set a cleaning schedule, specify areas that need to be cleaned, and make suggestions. With this kind of smart cleaning device you barely have to lift a finger to get the job done, and best of all, you can come home to an already clean house.
"I have been eyeing this little piece of wizardry for years and wondering if this could be the tool that could change my life. I swept and vacuumed (with a Dyson DC33) multiple times a day…Well, after finally biting the bullet I regret that I didn't buy a Roomba years ago," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I don't have to apologize to guests and I can finally walk barefoot in my house without having 100 tiny crumbs attached to the bottom of my feet. I love this thing more than I have ever loved any appliance or cleaning tool I have ever owned."
There quite literally has never been a better time to buy a Roomba vacuum and when the best-selling model on Amazon is at its lowest price ever, it should be a no-brainer. But hurry, a deal like this won't last long and is bound to sell out. Add it to your cart for yourself or as a gift for a loved one this holiday season.
