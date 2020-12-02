This Self-Emptying Roomba Vacuum Is Officially at Its Lowest Price Ever — $400 Off

If you didn’t get a chance to snag a discounted robot vacuum over the weekend, don’t fret. Thanks to Amazon’s extended Cyber Monday deals, you can get a self-emptying iRobot Roomba vacuum for a whopping $400 off.
With an average of 4.5 stars out of over 4,500 ratings, the iRobot Roomba i7+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal is beloved by shoppers who say the self-emptying feature “works like a charm.” The base uses allergen-blocking bags that hold two months’ worth of dirt and dust, so you don’t even have to lift a finger to clean your floors on a daily basis. And since it has flexible rubber brushes that won’t get tangled in hair, pet owners call this model a “godsend.”
The high-tech robot vacuum usually costs $1,000, but you can get it for $599 right now. According to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price it’s been at on Amazon.
Unlike some other robot vacuums, the Roomba i7+ has a smart navigation capability that maps out your home so it cleans in the most efficient way. If the battery runs low while it’s vacuuming, the Roomba will automatically recharge at its base and then continue the job. Plus, the vacuum connects to Wi-Fi so that you can create cleaning routines right from an app on your smartphone.
“I am IN LOVE with the automatic bin emptying feature and the ability to schedule individual rooms,” wrote a shopper. “Those two features are major game-changers. I have it clean the rooms with the most traffic daily, and other rooms as needed. It never gets lost or stuck, and it cleans far superior to the [Roomba] 980.”
If you’re looking to spend less, Amazon also slashed the price on its most popular (and most affordable) model. The iRobot Roomba 675 is the retailer’s number one best-selling robot vacuum, and it’s racked up over 15,300 five-star ratings to date. You can get your hands on the popular robot vacuum that shoppers call “life-changing” for just $179 right now. (This discount brings it down to the same price it was at during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.)
“I run my Roomba every night and wake up to a clean floor every morning,” said a customer. “No more having to wear socks around the house all the time or sweeping every day. This has changed my life and made living in my house with the four dogs so much nicer!”
No matter which discounted iRobot Roomba vacuum you’re eyeing, we recommend shopping soon — there’s no way of knowing when prices will go back up.
