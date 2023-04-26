Lifestyle Home Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings “Highly recommend for households with pets!” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 26, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If you need some extra help getting through your spring cleaning checklist, now's a great time to invest in a cleaning gadget that does the hard work for you. Amazon quietly put the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — an editor-loved model and one of the top-rated Roombas on the site — on sale. With the deal, you can score 35 percent off the popular vacuum. An easy way to keep hard floors and carpets spotless, the robot vacuum is equipped with an edge sweeping brush, dual multi-surface cleaning brushes, and strong suction. Its three-stage cleaning system sucks up dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and dust for up to 90 minutes on a full charge. When its battery gets low, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge. Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon With built-in sensors and a slim profile, the vacuum gets into hard-to-reach areas (including under furniture) while avoiding obstacles. The sensors also detect edges and cliffs, so the vacuum won't fall down stairs or ledges. You have several options to control the cleaning gadget, including using just your voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the iRobot Home App with a smartphone to schedule cleanings, even when you're not home. To make things even easier, the app learns your cleaning habits and suggests custom cleaning schedules. Plus, during peak allergy season, it'll recommend extra cleanings. More than 11,800 customers have given it a five-star rating, with several saying it has "great suction" One reviewer wrote, "This thing picks up an embarrassing amount of dirt!" Another shopper, who has five pets, said, "It doesn't get clogged like most vacuums and works amazingly," and added: "Highly recommend for households with pets!" Another shopper raved that it "does not get stuck easily and maneuvers well transitioning from carpet, wood floors, and area rugs," while one other reviewer shared that it "navigates obstacles like a pro." Snap up the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it's $96 off, and check out more stellar Roomba deals happening at Amazon ahead. Shop More Roomba Deals iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum, $209.99 (orig. $399.99) iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $244 (orig. $349.99) iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $209.99 (orig. $349.99) iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $549.99) iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $599 (orig. $799.99) Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece 13 Beautiful Mother's Day Dresses That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now Beds Have 'Never Been So Comfortable' Until This Mattress Topper Came Along — and It's on Sale for Under $20