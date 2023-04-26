Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings

“Highly recommend for households with pets!”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Vacuum One-Off (Week 4) TOUT
Photo: Amazon

If you need some extra help getting through your spring cleaning checklist, now's a great time to invest in a cleaning gadget that does the hard work for you.

Amazon quietly put the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — an editor-loved model and one of the top-rated Roombas on the site — on sale. With the deal, you can score 35 percent off the popular vacuum. An easy way to keep hard floors and carpets spotless, the robot vacuum is equipped with an edge sweeping brush, dual multi-surface cleaning brushes, and strong suction. Its three-stage cleaning system sucks up dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and dust for up to 90 minutes on a full charge. When its battery gets low, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com

With built-in sensors and a slim profile, the vacuum gets into hard-to-reach areas (including under furniture) while avoiding obstacles. The sensors also detect edges and cliffs, so the vacuum won't fall down stairs or ledges.

You have several options to control the cleaning gadget, including using just your voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the iRobot Home App with a smartphone to schedule cleanings, even when you're not home. To make things even easier, the app learns your cleaning habits and suggests custom cleaning schedules. Plus, during peak allergy season, it'll recommend extra cleanings.

More than 11,800 customers have given it a five-star rating, with several saying it has "great suction" One reviewer wrote, "This thing picks up an embarrassing amount of dirt!" Another shopper, who has five pets, said, "It doesn't get clogged like most vacuums and works amazingly," and added: "Highly recommend for households with pets!"

Another shopper raved that it "does not get stuck easily and maneuvers well transitioning from carpet, wood floors, and area rugs," while one other reviewer shared that it "navigates obstacles like a pro."

Snap up the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it's $96 off, and check out more stellar Roomba deals happening at Amazon ahead.

Shop More Roomba Deals

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece
Mother's Day Dresses Roundup Tout
13 Beautiful Mother's Day Dresses That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Tout
Beds Have 'Never Been So Comfortable' Until This Mattress Topper Came Along — and It's on Sale for Under $20
Related Articles
Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Tout
Beds Have 'Never Been So Comfortable' Until This Mattress Topper Came Along — and It's on Sale for Under $20
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Household Fan Will Actually Keep You Cool On the Go — and It's on Sale for Just $18
Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Tout
This 'Allergy-Alleviating' Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year
EXQ Home Silky Satin Pillowcase Tout
These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag Tout
These Under-the-Bed Storage Containers Are 'Great Space Savers,' and They're Just $8 Apiece
Amazon Closet Organization Tout
This Amazon Curation Is Dedicated to Closet Organization Solutions, and Prices Start at $7
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals TOUT
Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44
Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Tout
These Memory Foam Pillows Are So Comfy, It's 'Hard to Get Out of Bed' — and They're Just $15 Apiece
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Wedding Registry TOUT
These 10 Top-Rated Wedding Gifts Are Trending on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $75
Kopbeau tower fan TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say There's 'No Need' for the AC When You Have This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale
ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon
Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Tout
This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today
Dehumidifier Tout
This Dehumidifier Removes So Much Moisture, It's Like a 'Magic Trick' — and It's on Sale