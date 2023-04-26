Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings

If you need some extra help getting through your spring cleaning checklist, now's a great time to invest in a cleaning gadget that does the hard work for you.

Amazon quietly put the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — an editor-loved model and one of the top-rated Roombas on the site — on sale. With the deal, you can score 35 percent off the popular vacuum. An easy way to keep hard floors and carpets spotless, the robot vacuum is equipped with an edge sweeping brush, dual multi-surface cleaning brushes, and strong suction. Its three-stage cleaning system sucks up dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and dust for up to 90 minutes on a full charge. When its battery gets low, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com

With built-in sensors and a slim profile, the vacuum gets into hard-to-reach areas (including under furniture) while avoiding obstacles. The sensors also detect edges and cliffs, so the vacuum won't fall down stairs or ledges.

You have several options to control the cleaning gadget, including using just your voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the iRobot Home App with a smartphone to schedule cleanings, even when you're not home. To make things even easier, the app learns your cleaning habits and suggests custom cleaning schedules. Plus, during peak allergy season, it'll recommend extra cleanings.

More than 11,800 customers have given it a five-star rating, with several saying it has "great suction" One reviewer wrote, "This thing picks up an embarrassing amount of dirt!" Another shopper, who has five pets, said, "It doesn't get clogged like most vacuums and works amazingly," and added: "Highly recommend for households with pets!"

Another shopper raved that it "does not get stuck easily and maneuvers well transitioning from carpet, wood floors, and area rugs," while one other reviewer shared that it "navigates obstacles like a pro."

Snap up the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it's $96 off, and check out more stellar Roomba deals happening at Amazon ahead.

Shop More Roomba Deals

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.