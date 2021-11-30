Roomba's Newest Robot Vacuum Is 'Top-Notch' at Avoiding Obstacles, and It's $200 Off Today
Robot vacuums offer the benefits of a freshly-cleaned home without the effort, and they keep getting smarter. Pet hair, dust, and crumbs are no match for a good robot vacuum, but if you're a pet owner, you might think twice before scheduling your robot vacuum for a clean while you're not there. A pet accident could quickly turn into a disaster if your robot vacuum runs through it. The new iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum is here to change that, and right now, it's still at its lowest price ever after Cyber Monday.
What sets this new Roomba apart from the rest is its ability to avoid pet waste and cords, but its smart features don't stop there. Here's why you should consider buying the new Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum.
It's self-emptying.
Part of the joy of owning a robot vacuum is having little to no interaction with dirt or dust, and this vacuum keeps it that way. The new Roomba has a self-emptying base, so you never have to worry about touching debris again. When it's time to change the bag, open the lid of the base, remove the bag, and insert the provided new bag — zero dirt-interaction involved.
It's easy to set up.
This robot vacuum is ready to go when you take it out of the box. Unlike other robot vacuums that can take time to set up, the Roomba j7+ immediately connects to the iRobot app, which prompts you along each step of the way for a seamless cleaning experience.
After the few minutes it takes for initial set-up, the robot vacuum maps out your space and continues to learn your home by asking you questions after each clean.
It avoids pet waste and cords.
iRobot is so confident that this robot vacuum will avoid pet poop, it offers a Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P). The brand will replace your Roomba j7+ if it ever runs through pet poop, but reviewers say its obstacle avoidance is ″top-notch.″
In addition to its precision avoidance capabilities, the robot vacuum triggers the app to prompt you with questions if it does encounter an obstacle, asking if it was a "temporary obstacle" or not. If it's something more permanent, such as a power strip, you can choose to create a "keep out" zone with the push of a button.
It's $200 off right now.
This smart robot vacuum is currently deeply discounted — you can take $200 off the regular price of $850 when you buy it today. While the j7+ is a bit more expensive than the iRobot j7 robot vacuum, its obstacle avoidance, self-emptying base, and clever design make it worth the extra cost. Order the vacuum now while it's at its lowest price ever on Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum, $649 (orig. $849.99); amazon.com and bedbathandbeyond.com
