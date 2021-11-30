Roomba's Newest Robot Vacuum Is 'Top-Notch' at Avoiding Obstacles, and It's $200 Off Today

Robot vacuums offer the benefits of a freshly-cleaned home without the effort, and they keep getting smarter. Pet hair, dust, and crumbs are no match for a good robot vacuum, but if you're a pet owner, you might think twice before scheduling your robot vacuum for a clean while you're not there. A pet accident could quickly turn into a disaster if your robot vacuum runs through it. The new iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum is here to change that, and right now, it's still at its lowest price ever after Cyber Monday.