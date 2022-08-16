Deal Alert! The Roomba Shoppers Call the Best for 'Lazy People' Is $200 Off at Amazon

If you've long grown tired of pulling out the vacuum cleaner every time you have to deal with even the smallest of messes, you simply need a break. Rather than do the cleaning yourself, invest in a robot vacuum that's designed to do the work for you.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag the iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 33 percent off — that's a whopping $200 off the original price! The beloved vacuum cleaner uses smart mapping, allowing you to schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. Using a three-stage cleaning system, complete with power-lifting suction and an edge-sweeping brush, the vacuum works to adjust to different floor surfaces and clean along walls and corners. Plus, you can set up the device so it becomes voice-enabled with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Thanks to a suite of advanced sensors, the robot effortlessly maneuvers around and under furniture and won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. It's also equipped with PrecisionVision Navigation, allowing the device to recognize objects like cords, socks, and pet waste so it won't roll through them. Plus, you can use the app to control the robot — even when you're not home.

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it the best for "lazy people" and noting that it "barely misses any spots." One reviewer said, "I have an older Roomba and didn't expect that this would be as impactful as it is," while a second shared: "It's the best investment ever."

Another user noted, "I was skeptical but am now a total believer!" They explained that the robot vacuum is "magic" and called it "the best." They added: "It's a workhorse and I can turn it on from my phone. I have it programmed to clean just my kitchen floor every morning, so I wake up to a clean kitchen every day. It saves my back!"

Head to Amazon to snag the iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's $200 off.

