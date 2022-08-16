People.com Lifestyle Home Deal Alert! The Roomba Shoppers Call the Best for 'Lazy People' Is $200 Off at Amazon “It saves my back!” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've long grown tired of pulling out the vacuum cleaner every time you have to deal with even the smallest of messes, you simply need a break. Rather than do the cleaning yourself, invest in a robot vacuum that's designed to do the work for you. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag the iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 33 percent off — that's a whopping $200 off the original price! The beloved vacuum cleaner uses smart mapping, allowing you to schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. Using a three-stage cleaning system, complete with power-lifting suction and an edge-sweeping brush, the vacuum works to adjust to different floor surfaces and clean along walls and corners. Plus, you can set up the device so it becomes voice-enabled with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Thanks to a suite of advanced sensors, the robot effortlessly maneuvers around and under furniture and won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. It's also equipped with PrecisionVision Navigation, allowing the device to recognize objects like cords, socks, and pet waste so it won't roll through them. Plus, you can use the app to control the robot — even when you're not home. Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it the best for "lazy people" and noting that it "barely misses any spots." One reviewer said, "I have an older Roomba and didn't expect that this would be as impactful as it is," while a second shared: "It's the best investment ever." Another user noted, "I was skeptical but am now a total believer!" They explained that the robot vacuum is "magic" and called it "the best." They added: "It's a workhorse and I can turn it on from my phone. I have it programmed to clean just my kitchen floor every morning, so I wake up to a clean kitchen every day. It saves my back!" Head to Amazon to snag the iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's $200 off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.