Anyone who loves to keep their home neat and tidy knows it requires a lot of vacuuming (and sweating). If you want HGTV-worthy results without wasting a whole day cleaning, a robot vacuum might be the solution. This Labor Day weekend, you can get the popular iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum for $251 off on Amazon, and shoppers say it's "worth every penny."
iRobot makes some of the top robot vacuum cleaners out there, and the Roomba i7 is the best of the best. It uses two multi-surface rubber brushes that navigate across all kinds of flooring, including tiles, hardwood floors, and carpets. Thanks to its grippy, self-adjusting rubber construction, the tangle-free robot vacuum can actually start on your wood floors and then easily transition to carpet.
With its incredible suction power, the Roomba can pick up dirt, debris, and hair with ease. It even sucks up embedded crumbs and dust hidden in tight corners, thanks to its edge sweeping brush. Ideal for pet owners, this "game changer" is even designed with an impressive filter that traps up to 99 percent of animal allergens and dander, relieving your sinuses and promoting clean, breathable air.
Additionally, its navigational system is truly unlike any other. The high-tech robot vacuum gets around your home via a bee-line pattern to tackle your home row by row, saving time and energy. It can also detect highly-trafficked, dirtier areas and give them extra attention, ensuring a thorough clean. The Roomba i7 uses navigation sensors to prevent itself from bumping into the furniture, and you can program it to stay away from certain areas with its Keep Out Zones feature. Read: It won't fall down the stairs like your old one.
Create your own cleaning plan with the compatible app that lets you schedule when and where to vacuum — all with the push of a button. It even tracks your cleaning habits and helps you customize the schedules based on your needs. It also works with smart devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, which allows you to call out commands verbally and watch the robot do the hard work for you. It's no wonder one shopper says they've "struck gold!"
"Omg, I feel like my old Roomba was from the Flintstones. This new one is amazing," writes one Amazon shopper. [It] climbs literally over my thick rug and the step into my kitchen…This thing is a beast! And it cleans so much better than the old Roomba. It doesn't go around randomly, no, this one goes back and forth covering every inch of my apartment. My life is complete again."
"Oh my gosh, my house has never been so clean," writes another. "I have a cat, two Goldendoodles, one of which sheds a lot, and five parrots. This i7 is wonderful. Super easy to clean and no hair gets wrapped around these rubber rollers like they do with the brushes. Just pop the rollers off and remove the hair from the ends, easy as 1,2,3. She returns home when her bin is full or if she needs to recharge to finish her job. I didn't know you could love a vacuum."
Now's the time to upgrade to the iRobot Roomba i7 while it's 36 percent off on Amazon ahead of Labor Day.
