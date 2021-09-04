"Oh my gosh, my house has never been so clean," writes another. "I have a cat, two Goldendoodles, one of which sheds a lot, and five parrots. This i7 is wonderful. Super easy to clean and no hair gets wrapped around these rubber rollers like they do with the brushes. Just pop the rollers off and remove the hair from the ends, easy as 1,2,3. She returns home when her bin is full or if she needs to recharge to finish her job. I didn't know you could love a vacuum."