This Self-Emptying Roomba Vacuum Is $300 Off on Amazon, Making It the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Vacuuming your home can be a daunting and time-consuming task, especially when you'd probably much rather be enjoying summer activities. That's why you should invest in a little robot vacuum cleaner to do all the work for you.
These hands-free floor gadgets are packed with smart features that have made them an integral part of the regular cleaning routines of Amazon shoppers, so they don't come cheap. But luckily, Amazon Prime Day is overflowing with deals on robot vacuum cleaners - one of the best being this high-tech option from iRobot. The Roomba i6+ is a whopping $300 off until midnight PT tonight, which is its lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.
The impressive little device has racked up over 4,600 five-star ratings from customers for its array of genius features, like its ability to clean up after them - and itself. Its charging base has an automatic dirt disposal that allows the Roomba to empty itself for up to 60 days before needing to be cleaned out manually.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $499.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com
"I love my iRobot vacuum," one shopper wrote. "I replaced an older robot vac that I had to empty at least once during a whole house cleaning. This new iRobot empties herself! So awesome! She does a good job, [and] seems to be thorough. Her name is Helen."
"This is the best purchase I've made [in] my entire adult life," another customer chimed in. Since I've gotten this I have not had to vacuum once and my floors are so much cleaner than using my traditional vacuum. It has saved me so much time and I love coming home to really clean floors. It was super easy to set up and learned by itself to run. I would give this 100 stars if I could!"
The robotic vacuum cleaner uses an upgraded imprint smart mapping system to navigate your home while simultaneously loosening and lifting away dirt, hair, and other messes with 10 times the air power. It also features multi-surface rubber brushes that won't get tangled with pet hair, which is why shoppers say it's a must-have for dog parents.
"I have four dogs, two cats, and two humans living in my home," one reviewer wrote. "I finally splurged on this after repeated frustrations with a less intelligent robovac that kept getting stuck, clogged, etc. Zero regrets. I adore this thing. It very rarely gets trapped, it keeps up with all the pet hair on my wood floors and area rugs, and overall makes my life easier and tidier."
You can connect the robot vacuum with your WiFi through the app on your smartphone to not only customize maps and routines, but also start cleaning anytime from anywhere. Through the app it will also suggest a schedule based on your cleaning habits to help you stay ahead of messes. Plus, the Roomba i6+ is compatible with Alexa, so you can control your vacuum through voice commands.
The iRobot Roomba i6+ normally costs $800, but today it's on sale for $500 on Amazon. While this still seems like an investment, it's one worth making now, considering it's not likely to be offered at this steep discount again for a very long time.
Add the iRobot Roomba i6+ vacuum at this price before Prime Day ends at midnight PT so you can check one chore off your list and enjoy your summer.
Shop More Amazon Prime 2021 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Self-Emptying Roomba Vacuum Is $300 Off on Amazon, Making It the Cheapest It's Ever Been
- Amazon Is Selling an Outdoor Gazebo with Solar Energy Lights, and It's on Sale for Prime Day
- Yankee Candles Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon, but Not for Much Longer
- A Famous Accessory Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle Both Wear Is on Sale for Prime Day