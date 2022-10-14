Missed out on Amazon's Early Access Prime Sale? Don't fret — you can still score major savings at the retailer. And if you're looking to cut down on your household chores ahead of the busy holiday season, you're in luck.

The iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum is still on sale at Amazon. Right now, the smart cleaning gadget is marked down by 38 percent. A hit with shoppers during the 48-hour shopping event, it's currently ranking on the site's Home and Kitchen best-seller chart. There's no word on when this deal will end, so be sure to snap up the popular Roomba before it's really too late to save.

With powerful suction and dual multisurface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types, the robot vacuum sucks up dirt, dust, and even pet hair. And its built-in sensors automatically detect and adjust when stubborn messes need more suction power. The robot vacuum moves in straight lines, while avoiding furniture and ledgers, to clean every part of your hard floors and carpets — including under furniture.

Our favorite feature, though, is the automatic dirt disposal. When its dustbin gets full, the vacuum will return to its base and empty itself out into an enclosed bag for up to 60 days of cleaning. Plus, when its battery is low, it automatically returns to its base to recharge. Once the battery is full again, the cleaning device will pick up right where it left off. So you can basically forget about vacuuming for weeks and still have spotless floors.

More than 1,000 customers have given the "unbeatable" robot vacuum a five-star rating, saying they're "impressed" with its navigation and suction that, according to one reviewer, "has no problem at all with pet hair."

For an easy way to maintain clean floors, head to Amazon to pick up the Robot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum before the savings disappear for good.

