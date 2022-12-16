After Using This Roomba, Amazon Shoppers Say Their Floors Are 'Spotless' — and It's 37% Off Right Now

Even if you love cleaning the house, you may often grow tired of lugging out a heavy vacuum cleaner every time there's a little mess to pick up. And while you could certainly continue this routine, why not just grab a robot vacuum that's guaranteed to do all the work for you?

Well, right now, the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum is 37 percent off at Amazon as part of the site's Very Merry sale. The well-reviewed robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system and super strong suction power that work together to unlatch, lift, and extract dirt, debris, and other messes. Once set up, the robot learns your home and creates an Imprint Smart Map, allowing you to direct the device into any room you want. Plus, it cleans in tidy rows, so the device won't run over the same place twice.

This device is also outfitted with an automatic dirt disposal base, which can hold up to 60 days of cleanings at a time. It's also designed with dirt detection technology, where the robot will be drawn to dirtier areas of the house to give them a stronger clean, along with a fleet of sensors that prevent the device from knocking into furniture or falling down a flight of stairs. You can connect the robot to an assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa too, allowing you to control the device with just the sound of your voice.

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum, $409.48 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this robot vacuum, with many noting that their "floors are spotless" now and calling it "unbeatable." One user said, "I've been using it every other day since I got it and I never see dust bunnies roaming anymore," while another admitted, "My Roomba has cut down my cleaning time drastically."

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "Love my helper! This is one of my top 10 purchases ever." They added that it "works perfectly" and "gets all the areas we humans don't usually get to," such as under the couch and bed. They finished off by saying, "I leave for work and my house gets clean."

Head to Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum while it's 37 percent off.

