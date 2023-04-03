More Than 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Bought This Roomba That 'Attacks Dirt' with 'Ferocity' Last Month

With spring cleaning in full swing, everyone is lugging out their cleaning supplies and diving into corners that haven't seen the light of day in years. To help you with daily chores while you do these seasonal tasks, you can add a robot vacuum cleaner to your roster.

Right now, you can grab the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum while it's $50 less at Amazon — it's so popular that over 3,000 shoppers bought it last month. The robot vacuum cleaner has a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that unlatches and pulls in stubborn messes. It cleans in straight lines back and forth, making sure to hit every spot around the house, and is able to detect dirtier areas and clean them more thoroughly.

Users can control the robot vacuum straight from the app, choosing schedules and selecting settings. It even creates a map of your home, allowing you the option to direct the device to any space. Plus, the smart vacuum learns your cleaning habits and offers suggestions, like suggesting extra runs during allergy season.

Thanks to a fleet of reactive sensors, the robot vacuum won't fall down a flight of stairs or attempt to fit into a space that's too small for it. And when it's fully charged, the robot will run for up to 75 minutes before automatically heading back to its charging dock.

Over 7,300 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting in reviews that it picks up pet hair and dust "without a problem" and "attacks dirt" with "ferocity." One user said, "It's so nice to have this Roomba run while I am out getting other things done," while another wrote, "I have serious back issues, and cleaning the floors leaves me in severe pain for hours afterward. This is a Godsend for me."

A third reviewer shared that this robot vacuum is a "marriage saver" and called it "outstanding compared to other units." They wrote, "The Roomba removes hair and dirt from both the floors and carpet. The other unit leaves the floor gritty and the Roomba leaves a smooth, clean floor." They finished off by saying, "My spouse just threw the Shark in the trash, and I just purchased a new Roomba."

