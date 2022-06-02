Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This Popular Roomba to Its Lowest Price Yet
Missed out on discounted home essentials this Memorial Day weekend? Don't fret — Amazon quietly dropped an impressive deal on a Roomba, putting it at its cheapest price yet.
Right now, you can save $101 on the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum to make cleaning your hard floors and carpets a breeze. With stronger suction power than previous models, a three-stage cleaning process, multi-surface rubber brushes, and an edge-sweeping brush, it easily tackles everything from dust to pet hair, according to customers who own and love it.
Buy It! Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
While it travels from room to room in straight lines, the cleaning gadget can detect stubborn messes thanks to built-in sensors. And when it finds dirtier areas, it automatically boosts its power to fully clean them.
Its smart technology also prevents the vacuum from bumping into furniture and falling off stairs or other ledges. It even returns to its docking station when its battery runs low and resumes exactly where it left off — all on its own.
As it runs around your home, it learns and maps out a route for every room. After the rooms are mapped, you can use the iRobot Home App to pick which space to clean. Plus, you can use the app to schedule cleaning times.
Want to go completely hands-free? You don't even have to lift a finger to make your floors sparkle since the vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Instead, you can simply tell the vacuum to start cleaning.
More than 5,400 customers have given the "life-saver" vacuum a five-star rating. Many are "impressed" by its "powerful suction" that leaves their floors "spotless." "It's astonishing how much lint, dirt, and hair it picks up each time!" wrote one shopper, who says their "floors have never felt cleaner," in a review.
Others praise how it avoids obstacles. "I am still amazed at how it navigates around the chairs and under the dining room table," said another.
There's no end date listed for this deal, so go ahead and snap up the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum while it's still 29 percent off at Amazon.
- A $360 Robot Vacuum That Does the Work for You Is Just $105 at Amazon Right Now
- Traveling This Summer? Amazon's Best-Selling Luggage Set Is on Sale Now
- The Hydrating Concealer and Setting Powder Hailey Bieber Uses in Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Are on Sale
- Tineco's Newest Carpet Cleaner Works Just Like a Vacuum, and It's $100 Off at Walmart for Only a Few Days