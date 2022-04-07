Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Roomba Took Their Floors from 'Dirty' to 'Completely Spotless'
If you've never experienced the pleasure of watching a robot vacuum cleaner run wild around the house, you haven't exactly lived. After all, you can control the device from the phone — and you don't have to lug out a heavy appliance every time you need to clean the house. But if you've been waiting for a good deal — because you haven't wanted to pay full price for a top-rated device — now's the time to checkout with the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo, which is down $51 at Amazon.
This Roomba is an incredibly smart device, learning your home and creating a map so you can point it to clean a specific part of the house at any time. It cleans in tidy rows — in straight lines back and forth — guaranteeing it hits every portion of the house. And thanks to its dirt detection sensors, the Roomba is drawn to the high-traffic areas of the house, picking up all the pet hair and debris from the dirtiest areas.
The robot vacuum is also constructed with cliff sensors — so it won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or consistently bump into obstacles. Plus, it's thin enough to fit under the couch and bed to clean areas you may have otherwise been unable to reach. You'll be able to control the device straight from your phone, giving you the option to schedule cleanings and select specific modes.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
The robot vacuum has earned more than 5,100 perfect ratings, with shoppers sharing that the robot allowed their "dirty floors" to become "completely spotless floors," while others shared that it should be the "real starter Roomba" people buy first. Another user said: "I'm amazed at how well it navigates my house."
One reviewer called the device "life changing," explaining that "my floors have never felt cleaner." After trying it out for the first time, they enthused: "It's astonishing how much lint and dirt and hair it picks up each time."
Along with this deal, shoppers can also snag a iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner as well as a iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop for $699 (that's $100 off!). Just like the robot vacuum, the mop glides around the house tackling sticky messes and kitchen grease, using state-of-the-art tracking sensors to avoid obstacles.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop, $698.99 (orig. $799.98); amazon.com
Head to Amazon to snag both of these deals before they revert back to their original prices.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Roomba Took Their Floors from 'Dirty' to 'Completely Spotless'
- These Popular Workout Leggings with a Hidden Pocket Are Trending on Amazon — and They're on Sale for $25
- We've Never Seen This 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Any Cheaper Than It Is Right Now
- These $30-and-Under Easter Decorations Can Arrive as Soon as Tomorrow