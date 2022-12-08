Lifestyle Home Shoppers Call This Customer-Loved Roomba a 'Beast,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now “We run it every day and our house has never been cleaner” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cleaning the house is hardly what anyone would designate as a good time — even though it's certainly something that has to be done. Rather than lugging out the heavy upright vacuum every time there's a little mess, it's more than worth it to invest in a robot vacuum that's guaranteed to do all the work for you. And right now, the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 20 percent off at Amazon — and it's been backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. In fact, the vacuum is a customer most-loved device, having racked up tons of five-star ratings. If you're unfamiliar with Amazon's customer most-loved section, it's teeming with thousands of shopper-backed products in just about every department, including beauty, fashion, kitchen, and toys. So you can shop knowing these products have been vetted by shoppers just like you. But back to this robot vacuum: The device is designed with a three-stage cleaning system and a power-lifting suction that effortlessly unlatches and sucks up all the dirt, grime, and debris scattered around the house. It'll clean in tidy rows, all while navigating around furniture and obstacles, so it won't run through the same path twice. Plus, the robot is outfitted with sensors that alert the device where it can and cannot fit — so it won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $279.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com Users can control the robot vacuum directly from the app, where you'll be able to set cleaning schedules from the palm of your hand, or you can connect it to an assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa and command it via your voice. Plus, the vacuum can run for up to 75 minutes before automatically heading back to its charging dock. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. It should come as no surprise that the robot vacuum has netted over 6,700 perfect ratings. Shoppers call it a "beast" and note that it's "super effective" at getting hair and dirt off the floor. One user said, "I'm always amazed at how much it picks up," while another stated: "This should be the real starter Roomba that people buy." A third five-star reviewer explained that they have two dogs and two cats, which means they're often running an expensive pet vacuum. But they wrote, "This works better than the vacuum. We run it every day and our house has never been cleaner." Head to Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 20 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with This 'Unbelievably Soft' Bathmat That's Now on Sale Starting at $10 PSA: Charlotte Tilbury Makeup, Including the Celeb-Worn Pillow Talk Lipstick, Is Discounted at This Rare Sale