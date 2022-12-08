Shoppers Call This Customer-Loved Roomba a 'Beast,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Cleaning the house is hardly what anyone would designate as a good time — even though it's certainly something that has to be done. Rather than lugging out the heavy upright vacuum every time there's a little mess, it's more than worth it to invest in a robot vacuum that's guaranteed to do all the work for you.

And right now, the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 20 percent off at Amazon — and it's been backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. In fact, the vacuum is a customer most-loved device, having racked up tons of five-star ratings.

If you're unfamiliar with Amazon's customer most-loved section, it's teeming with thousands of shopper-backed products in just about every department, including beauty, fashion, kitchen, and toys. So you can shop knowing these products have been vetted by shoppers just like you.

But back to this robot vacuum: The device is designed with a three-stage cleaning system and a power-lifting suction that effortlessly unlatches and sucks up all the dirt, grime, and debris scattered around the house. It'll clean in tidy rows, all while navigating around furniture and obstacles, so it won't run through the same path twice. Plus, the robot is outfitted with sensors that alert the device where it can and cannot fit — so it won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs.

Users can control the robot vacuum directly from the app, where you'll be able to set cleaning schedules from the palm of your hand, or you can connect it to an assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa and command it via your voice. Plus, the vacuum can run for up to 75 minutes before automatically heading back to its charging dock.

It should come as no surprise that the robot vacuum has netted over 6,700 perfect ratings. Shoppers call it a "beast" and note that it's "super effective" at getting hair and dirt off the floor. One user said, "I'm always amazed at how much it picks up," while another stated: "This should be the real starter Roomba that people buy."

A third five-star reviewer explained that they have two dogs and two cats, which means they're often running an expensive pet vacuum. But they wrote, "This works better than the vacuum. We run it every day and our house has never been cleaner."

