Amazon Shoppers Say This Roomba Picks Up a 'Horrifying' Amount of Dirt — and It's on Sale for Cyber Monday

Of the various shopping categories that pertain to holiday gifting, some are more glamorous than others. For instance, opening up a brand new pair of fluffy Ugg slippers or those sleek Apple AirPods you've been eyeing may bring so much more joy than, say, a brand new vacuum cleaner or kitchen appliance.

But the convenience of having an upgraded vacuum cleaner that does all of the dirty work for you? It's the gift that keeps on giving honestly. And Amazon just put one of its top-selling robot vacuum cleaners on major sale for Cyber Monday. Right now, you can score the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum for just $229 — it's one of the lowest prices we've seen.

With over 6,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, this best-selling robot vacuum is popular among reviewers because of its "powerful" suction that effortlessly picks up pet dander, dirt, and dust. That's because it's equipped with technology specifically designed to detect dirty areas of your home using integrated sensors.

To ensure every particle is picked up, the robot vacuum intelligently cleans in straight lines back and forth. It has a premium three-stage cleaning system and ten times the power-lifting suction compared to its Roomba 600 Robot Vacuum counterpart. And to ensure that even pesky pet hair is lifted from your precious carpets, the Roomba i3 EVO uses dual multi-surface rubber brushes that are flexible and adjust to different floor types, preventing any with pet hair. It will clean most surfaces in your home, including carpets, tile, and hardwood floors.

In addition to cleaning on its own, the robot vacuum contains smart technology and sensors that help steer it around your home — fitting underneath hard-to-reach surfaces like couches, tables, and chairs — and avoid bumping into delicate surfaces. And after 75 minutes of cleaning, or when the battery gets low, , the vacuum will automatically return to its charging station.

You can also program your Roomba i3 EVO to start cleaning at any point during the day using the iRobot Home app. Start and pause cleaning directly from the app or pair it with Google Assistant and Alexa to carry out voice commands. The vacuum will even learn your cleaning habits and offer up suggestions, like extra cleaning during peak pollen or shedding season. How helpful is that for those of us allergy sufferers?

And don't miss out on snagging both the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum plus the replenishment kit, on sale for $284. The replenishment kit includes three additional edge-sweeping brushes, three high-efficiency fillers, and two dual multi-surface rubber brushes for when it's time to give your robot vacuum a refresher.

Shoppers can't stop raving about how well the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum works, with one reviewer even calling it "life-changing," especially for those with pets. "The amount of dirt and hair it picks out of the carpet each day is horrifying but also extremely satisfying," they said.

Someone else added that it works much better on pet hair than more expensive vacuums, explaining: "We run it every day and our house has never been cleaner." Plus, a third five-star reviewer enthused: "This is one of the best purchases we've ever made. Can't tell you how much time it's saved us."

For just a few more hours, you can score the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum at a steep discount for just $229 — but hurry: There's a good chance this robot vacuum cleaner could sell out.

