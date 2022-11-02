Surprise! Amazon Dropped an Early Black Friday Deal on This Roomba That Thousands of  Shoppers Swear By

If you've been holding off on holiday shopping until Black Friday, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score savings at Amazon.

Whether you're looking for a reliable cleaning gadget to gift a loved one or one for your own household, the retailer just dropped an early Black Friday deal on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. And right now, you can save 35 percent on the highly rated device.

The popular model has a three-stage cleaning system to suck up dirt, crumbs, dust, and debris — with not much effort on your part. Designed to keep your entire home spotless, it tackles messes on hard floors and carpets for up to 90 minutes on a full charge. It can detect dirty areas and increase suction power, all on its own. For even more convenience, when the robo vac's battery runs low, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

With a slim profile, it easily cleans under coffee tables, couches, and other areas that are difficult to reach with a stick or upright vacuum. And with built-in sensors, the vacuum avoids bumping into furniture and other obstacles. The sensors also prevent it from falling off stairs and ledges.

There are several ways to control the vacuum, including connecting to the iRobot Home App with your smartphone. With the app, you can set schedules, even when you're not at home. If you prefer to go hands-free, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

More than 9,400 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with some calling it a "game changer" for keeping their floors spotless. Even pet owners have given it their stamp of approval. One reviewer raved, "'I'm shocked by the amount of pet hair and my hair that is picked up, along with cat litter tracked from the boxes."

There's no end date listed for this discount, so head to Amazon to pick up theiRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it's still on major sale. And keep scrolling to shop more Roomba deals available weeks ahead of Black Friday.

