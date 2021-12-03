This Roomba Was One of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Best-Sellers — and It's Still on Sale
From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon dropped tens of thousands of incredible deals. One of the best-selling products from the massive holiday sales? This Roomba robot vacuum cleaner. But if you didn't get a chance to snag the customer-favorite cleaning gadget, we've got great news: It's still on major sale for Cyber Week.
Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the iRobot Roomba 694 Vacuum Cleaner features a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and sucks up dirt and debris. While it easily tackles everyday messes, it also keeps high-traffic areas spotless, thanks to its built-in sensor that helps detect the dirtiest areas of your home. Plus, it's only 3.6 inches tall, so it can fit under furniture.
On a full charge, the robot vacuum has an impressive run time of up to 90 minutes. Even better, when it's done cleaning or its battery gets low, it'll automatically return to its charging station.
When it comes to controlling the vacuum, you have a few options. It connects to the iRobot app that lets you schedule cleanings. The app also shows you your cleaning habits and suggests custom schedules based on them. It even connects to Alexa and Google devices, so you can use your voice to control it, too.
Customers love that they can use the app to schedule the vacuum to clean their home, even while they're away. "I absolutely love this thing!" one reviewer wrote. "It's so nice to come home from work and your floors are clean."
Even pet owners are impressed with the vacuum. "This Roomba has no problem picking up all the dog hair from the carpet and flooring," wrote another customer who has two Pomerians that shed a lot.
Head to Amazon to score 35 percent off the iRobot Roomba 694 Vacuum Cleaner before the extended holiday deal disappears for good.
