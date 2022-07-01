Amazon Shoppers Call This Roomba 'Revolutionary,' and It's at Its Lowest Price Ever in This Early Prime Day Deal
Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, and we're seeing tons of early deals weeks before the big day. This year, you can already snag massive discounts on cleaning gadgets and powerful tower fans — and that's just the beginning of all the not-to-be-missed deals.
In fact, if you've been holding off on snagging a robot vacuum cleaner, the time has officially come to buy one: the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is at its lowest price we've ever seen, marked down to just $180. This device is designed with a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes that loosen, lift, and suction dirt, dust, and debris on both carpets and hard floors. Users can control the robot from the iRobot Home app, allowing you to schedule cleaning times directly from your phone.
Thanks to a full suite of sensors, the robot vacuum won't accidentally fall down a flight of stairs or constantly bump into obstacles. Since the device is so compact, it can easily glide under bulky pieces of furniture to clean places that otherwise would have been impossible to reach. The robot's dirt detection sensor even draws the device to the dirtier areas around the house. Plus, it can run for up to 90 minutes at a time before automatically returning to its charging dock.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
This robot vacuum cleaner is among the most popular at Amazon, having earned over 15,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers call it "revolutionary" and "like magic," with one noting, "I was surprised by how much hair it can suck up," while another said: "This thing has lightened my weekend vacuum job and picked up so much dust, fur, [and] hair."
Another reviewer explained that they employ the vacuum "every day," using it both upstairs and downstairs in their home. They shared: "It runs for about 90 minutes, gets underneath furniture, zig-zags everywhere, [and] is meticulous around corners and grooves it can get into." They finished off by saying, "After running it several days in a row, I have noticed a decrease in the amount of dirt, dust, dog hair, and human hair it catches."
Head to Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum while it's over $100 off at Amazon.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- Shoppers Are 'Impressed' with How Sturdy and Easy to Assemble This Pop-Up Canopy Is, and It's on Sale
- Celebs and Royals Have Worn This Brand's Classic White Sneakers for Years, and They're 40% Off This Weekend
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Roomba 'Revolutionary,' and It's at Its Lowest Price Ever in This Early Prime Day Deal
- 10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members