A $300 Roomba That Leaves Floors 'Spotless' Is on Sale for Just $189 at Amazon

When it comes to cleaning the house, doing the work yourself has long been the standard. But that simply doesn't have to be the case — especially if you have a powerful robot vacuum by your side.

And right now, you can snag the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum while it's 37 percent off at Amazon. The device's three-stage cleaning system is designed to loosen, lift, and suction up dirt from both carpets and hard floors. Thanks to its dirt detection sensors, the robot vacuum is drawn to the dirtiest areas of the house, making sure to clean them more thoroughly. Plus, users can control the robot vacuum directly from the iRobot home app, setting schedules and cleaning times, or connect it to a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant.

Complete with a suite of sensors, the robot vacuum will maneuver around obstacles with ease, and won't accidentally fall down a flight of stairs. When it moves from hard floors to carpets, it will automatically adapt to the extra height and clean with more power — without getting stuck. And once the device is fully charged, it will work for up to 90 minutes before automatically heading back to its charging dock.

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $189 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Roomba a five-star rating, with users sharing that their carpets are "spotless" now and adding that they "thought" their floors were clean until they used this device in reviews. One reviewer said, "This vacuum is a godsend for managing pet hair on our hardwood floors," while another maintained: "This product has been great for getting dust under our furniture."

A third shopper wrote that "everyone needs one" of these robot vacuums, and called it the "ultimate life hack tool." They also shared, "I am so pleased with the job it does," and explained that, "after two weeks, I still have to empty the canister every day, so that's telling me that it's cleaning deep into the carpet."

Head to Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum while it's just $189.

