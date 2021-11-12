Amazon's Most Popular Roomba Vacuum Is $100 Off Ahead of Black Friday — and It's Bound to Sell Ou

"This vacuum is AMAZING," one customer wrote. "On the first charge, [I] started him up via iPhone and let him loose. He vacuumed floors, area rugs, under [the] couch and bed and cabinets and tables, the whole living room, the hall, the bedroom, the bathroom, kitchen, dining room, then the 350 [square feet] of my studio. And still going strong! I emptied the bin four times as he went. The coup de grace was the end... he returned to home base, parked himself on the charger, and shut off. I will never look at vacuuming as a relentless chore again."