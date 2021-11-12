Amazon's Most Popular Roomba Vacuum Is $100 Off Ahead of Black Friday — and It's Bound to Sell Ou
In case you were wondering if Amazon's early Black Friday deals are any good, we can confirm that they are: Tons of big-name brands like FitBit, Instant Pot, Samsung, Bissell, and more are discounted right now. Included in the mix are some of Roomba's highly rated robot vacuums — in fact, its most popular model is on sale for just $200.
The iRobot Roomba 692 holds the title as the "best," well, everything, according to over 50,800 Amazon shoppers — reviewers claim it's the "best robot vacuum," "best floor cleaner," and even the "best money" they've ever spent. The smart vacuum can be paired with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Vera and can create a customized cleaning schedule for you based on your needs. It works on both carpets and hard floors, detects high-traffic areas to provide more thorough cleaning, and has a run time of 90 minutes before automatically going back to its docking station to recharge.
The Roomba 692 originally costs $300, but you can get it on sale for $100 off, bringing it down to about the same price it was during Black Friday last year (which means this is probably as low as it's going to get).
"This vacuum is AMAZING," one customer wrote. "On the first charge, [I] started him up via iPhone and let him loose. He vacuumed floors, area rugs, under [the] couch and bed and cabinets and tables, the whole living room, the hall, the bedroom, the bathroom, kitchen, dining room, then the 350 [square feet] of my studio. And still going strong! I emptied the bin four times as he went. The coup de grace was the end... he returned to home base, parked himself on the charger, and shut off. I will never look at vacuuming as a relentless chore again."
And, if you're looking for more advanced Roomba models that are also majorly discounted, the brand has several other options on sale, including the super popular Roomba i6+, which has automatic dirt disposal, for $250 off.
For just $200 right now, we'd say the iRobot Roomba 692 is a steal. As one shopper simply put it: "Roomba works. It keeps my floors spotless and for any pet owners it's a must."
