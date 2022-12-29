This iRobot Roomba Vacuum 'Cleans Like a Champ,' According to Shoppers — and It's $105 Off at Target Right Now

The holidays are over but that doesn't mean the deals are, too. While you're busy putting your holiday decor away and cleaning out those leftovers from your refrigerator, we found a deal on a top-rated robot vacuum that's too good to pass up.

The iRobot Roomba 675 is a Wi-fi connected device that takes vacuuming off your task list so you can focus on your New Year's to-do's. And even better, it's $105 off right now at Target.

Target

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $279.99); target.com

The robot vacuum comes with dual-surface brushes that work to loosen and pick up dirt, crumbs, and pet hair off of carpet and hard floors. A self-sufficient device that has sensors to navigate your home and detect debris, it also allows you to schedule automatic cleanings through the iRobot Home App. You can even connect it to your Alexa or Google Assistant, and utilize voice control to have the vacuum clean your floors without needing to get up or touch it.

And when the vacuum is done (in case you're wondering, its run time is 90 minutes), it heads back to the included docking station to recharge. All you have to do to finish a cleaning cycle is empty out the dirt bin.

It's racked up more than 500 perfect ratings from shoppers who say that it "works great." One user appreciated that the vacuum was "truly a time saver" when it comes to cleaning up cat hair across their home every day. Another described it as "reliable," especially for cleaning underneath furniture. A third reviewer who has carpets and linoleum floors shared that it has "made [their] life easier" and added that it was "super easy to use."

Plenty more reviewers are enjoying their clean floors thanks to this vacuum. One even said it "cleans like a champ" and another called it a "must buy."

Be sure to click over to Target and grab the popular iRobot Roomba 675 vacuum while it's still 38 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.