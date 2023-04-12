Lifestyle Home Amazon Dropped a Black Friday-Level Deal on This Roomba to Make Spring Cleaning Season Easier “I would invest in this vacuum, especially if you have pets” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If you've been holding off investing in a reliable robot vacuum, we've got great news. Amazon just dropped a Black Friday-level deal on a Roomba, so you don't have to wait until November to keep your floors spotless — with little effort on your part. For a limited time, the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum is 40 percent off, an impressive discount that's not common this time of year. Designed to suck up crumbs, dirt, pet hair, and debris, the vacuum has a three-stage cleaning process that works on hard floors and carpets. It even senses dirtier areas and automatically adjusts its suction power depending on the mess. Thanks to built-in sensors, the smart device avoids bumping into furniture and falling off stairs and ledges. With a slim profile, it can also maneuver under furniture, so you don't have to move a heavy bed frame or a bulky coffee table to keep hard-to-reach areas spotless. Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $209.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com Eva Longoria Swam in a Mexican Cenote Wearing a Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Reminds Us of This Functional Beach Style Another convenient feature worth calling out is that the robot vacuum has a long run time of up to 90 minutes. And when its battery gets low, it returns to its dock to recharge — all on its own. Plus, you don't even need to be home to schedule cleaning sessions, thanks to the iRobot Home app. More than 1,600 customers have given the cleaning gadget a five-star rating, calling it a "time saver" in reviews. One shopper raved that it's "easy [to] set up, easy to schedule, and so easy to empty the bin and clean." They also wrote, "It has no problem navigating around furniture or over area rugs," adding that it "gets into tight spaces." Even pet parents are impressed by the vacuum, with one saying, "I would invest in this vacuum, especially if you have pets." Simplify spring cleaning season with the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum while it's still on major sale. Plus, keep scrolling for more iRobot robot vacuum deals happening at Amazon right now. Shop More iRobot Roomba Deals: iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $399 (orig. $649.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $274.99) iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum, $189.99 (orig. $214.50) Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Bath Towels with 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like 'Luxury' — and They're Just $10 Apiece Shoppers Who Used to 'Dread' Cleaning Swear by This On-Sale Tub Scrubber That's 'Super Easy to Use This OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker Produces Drinks That 'Tastes Exactly Like Starbucks' — and It's on Sale