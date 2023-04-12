Amazon Dropped a Black Friday-Level Deal on This Roomba to Make Spring Cleaning Season Easier

If you've been holding off investing in a reliable robot vacuum, we've got great news. Amazon just dropped a Black Friday-level deal on a Roomba, so you don't have to wait until November to keep your floors spotless — with little effort on your part.

For a limited time, the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum is 40 percent off, an impressive discount that's not common this time of year. Designed to suck up crumbs, dirt, pet hair, and debris, the vacuum has a three-stage cleaning process that works on hard floors and carpets. It even senses dirtier areas and automatically adjusts its suction power depending on the mess.

Thanks to built-in sensors, the smart device avoids bumping into furniture and falling off stairs and ledges. With a slim profile, it can also maneuver under furniture, so you don't have to move a heavy bed frame or a bulky coffee table to keep hard-to-reach areas spotless.

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $209.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Another convenient feature worth calling out is that the robot vacuum has a long run time of up to 90 minutes. And when its battery gets low, it returns to its dock to recharge — all on its own. Plus, you don't even need to be home to schedule cleaning sessions, thanks to the iRobot Home app.

More than 1,600 customers have given the cleaning gadget a five-star rating, calling it a "time saver" in reviews. One shopper raved that it's "easy [to] set up, easy to schedule, and so easy to empty the bin and clean." They also wrote, "It has no problem navigating around furniture or over area rugs," adding that it "gets into tight spaces."

Even pet parents are impressed by the vacuum, with one saying, "I would invest in this vacuum, especially if you have pets."

Simplify spring cleaning season with the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum while it's still on major sale. Plus, keep scrolling for more iRobot robot vacuum deals happening at Amazon right now.

Shop More iRobot Roomba Deals:

