The Roomba Robot Vacuum That's 'Worth Every Penny' Is on Sale for Just $199 on Amazon
If you've been waiting to nab a Roomba vacuum at a low price, now's the time to hit add to cart: The iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum is just $199 on Amazon - a steal considering many of the beloved iRobot robot vacuum models are often priced at twice as much.
Designed with a three-stage cleaning system, the Roomba loosens, lifts, and suctions everything from dirt and dust to pet dander and crumbs from both hardwood floors and carpets. The robot vacuum is constructed with 27-degree angled multi-surface brushes that can pick up dirt along edges and corners.
A collection of sensors allows the robot vacuum to smartly navigate under and around furniture, cleaning parts of the house that would be otherwise impossible to reach. Built-in dirt detection sensors automatically identify highly concentrated areas of dirt in your home, and the Roomba will hover over those areas to deliver extra cleaning. Plus, it's also fitted with cliff-detect sensors that prevent the machine from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs. And after 90 minutes of cleaning, the robot vacuum cleaner will head back to its docking station to recharge.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many writing that it's the "perfect little helper for people with pets" and the "best home appliance." One shopper is so impressed with the device, writing, "It does a better job than our Miele, keeping up with one dog, two cats, and a craft business on a working farm."
"I hate vacuuming!" one shopper shares. "We have six cats and two dogs, and I foster various amounts of kittens at any given time. With that many animals, we needed to vacuum every single day, but we never did. I was so sick of the hair that I thought $199 was well worth a shot on this thing. It was worth every penny! I now can walk around the house and not be disgusted at our living conditions."
"I was nervous to buy this Roomba and spend that amount of money on something I wasn't sure about," another five-star reviewer says. "After having it for over six months, I can honestly say it's one of the best purchases I've ever made. I love that I can turn it on when I leave the house and when I come back home it has finished vacuuming and is back at its home charging. The amount of hair and dust Roomba picks up blows my mind. It's proof that Roomba is working hard so I don't have to."
If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a robot vacuum, jump on over to Amazon and shop the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum for just $199 right now before the deal disappears for good.
