The Roomba Robot Vacuum That's 'Worth Every Penny' Is on Sale for Just $199 on Amazon

"I was nervous to buy this Roomba and spend that amount of money on something I wasn't sure about," another five-star reviewer says. "After having it for over six months, I can honestly say it's one of the best purchases I've ever made. I love that I can turn it on when I leave the house and when I come back home it has finished vacuuming and is back at its home charging. The amount of hair and dust Roomba picks up blows my mind. It's proof that Roomba is working hard so I don't have to."