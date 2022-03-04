Shoppers Say Their Floors Have 'Never Looked Cleaner' Thanks to This 'Magic' Roomba, and It's Over $100 Off Now

One reviewer who has multiple pets shared that they needed a robot vacuum to pick up all the hair scattered around the house. Before the vacuum arrived, they swept the floor as best as they could, then let the robot loose. They said, "I cannot believe how much hair it picked up even after I swept my floor." Now, they run it every day while they're at work, emptying the dust bin after each run. They noted their "floors have never looked cleaner" thanks to the robot.