Shoppers Say Their Floors Have 'Never Looked Cleaner' Thanks to This 'Magic' Roomba, and It's Over $100 Off Now
While a regular vacuum cleaner is certainly invaluable to have on hand, there's nothing quite like having someone else do the work. And while you could certainly hire a cleaning service, there's another way to get out of doing the housework: investing in a robot vacuum cleaner.
If you've been holding off on snagging one because they can often get pricey, now's the time to press buy: The top-rated iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is currently 40 percent off at Amazon. The beloved device is designed with a three-stage cleaning system, where two multi-surface brushes work in tandem to lift and grab dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors. Plus, thanks to its dirt detection technology, the robot is drawn toward high-traffic spots and other extra dirty areas to completely clean them.
A collection of smart sensors enhances the robot's ability to maneuver obstacles and drive around furniture, as well as prevent it from accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs. The robot vacuum will run up for up to 90 minutes before heading back to its charging station. All of this and more can be controlled via the iRobot Home App, where you'll be able to easily schedule cleanings, too.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
This robot vacuum is among the most popular at Amazon, having netted more than 52,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers say the cleaning device is "like magic" and a "life changer." Another user said: "I was so surprised at the amount of stuff this thing picks up on a daily basis, and I definitely noticed a difference in the cleanliness of our floors."
One reviewer who has multiple pets shared that they needed a robot vacuum to pick up all the hair scattered around the house. Before the vacuum arrived, they swept the floor as best as they could, then let the robot loose. They said, "I cannot believe how much hair it picked up even after I swept my floor." Now, they run it every day while they're at work, emptying the dust bin after each run. They noted their "floors have never looked cleaner" thanks to the robot.
Head to Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for over $120 off before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
- Shoppers Say Their Floors Have 'Never Looked Cleaner' Thanks to This 'Magic' Roomba, and It's Over $100 Off Now
- Amazon Shoppers Call These Pillows 'Magical,' and They're 40% Off Right Now
- This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off
- Target Quietly Dropped 19,000+ Home Deals — Up to 50% Off