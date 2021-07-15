People Say This $28 Desktop Fan Delivers a 'Wash of Fresh Air' from Even 10 Feet Away
Let's face it: A desktop fan is more than just a work from home companion designed to keep you cool from 9 to 5. These small fans bring the temperature down in any room, any time. If you're searching for a fan that's compact, lightweight, and stylish, the Iris Woozoo Personal Air Circulating Fan is perfect for small spaces and is just $28.
The adorably cute Woozoo personal fan looks like a home decor piece, but don't let that fool you, because it's wicked powerful. Blasting cool air up to 275 square feet, the small fan chills apartments and small areas in minutes. No, it's not an air conditioner, but one shopper who nicknamed their fan "my little AC" says "it blows better air than a remote controlled fan I spent $40+ on."
Designed with three speed settings, the compact fan customizes your cooling just the way you like it. And trust: You'll get your money's worth because people have been using it year-round.
On the lowest setting, shoppers say it works great by their nightstand or on the desk. Bonus, shoppers confirm it's powerful, yet very quiet. However, if you're trying to cool off while cooking in the hot kitchen or on especially steamy days, the high setting is where it's at. One reviewer even calls it a "real work horse during the heat waves."
In addition to its high-performance speed, the desktop fan can push out blasts of continuous air via its aerodynamic design. And to feel the breeze? Use its adjustable fan head that lets you angle it 360 degrees to feel a "wash of fresh air."
"This simple fan is exceptionally quiet for the amount of air it moves," writes one Amazon shopper. "The fan is perfect to move air around an apartment or small office to maximize efficiency of a larger heating and cooling system while maintaining a pleasant noise level to live and work in."
"This fan is so quiet I forget to turn it off," writes another. "It's very light weight and attractive as well. I bought it to pull air into my kitchen and I am very pleased with its power as well."
You can get the Iris Woozoo personal fan in four fun colors — including pink or green — for just $28.
Buy It! Iris Woozoo Personal Air Circulating Fan, $24.98 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Spanx Just Upgraded Its Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings That Always Sell Out — and Yes, They're Good
- People Say This $28 Desktop Fan Delivers a 'Wash of Fresh Air' from Even 10 Feet Away
- Target's $7 Biker Shorts Are So Popular They're Already Selling Out in Some Colors
- Shoppers Call This the 'Nicest Dress' They've Ever Purchased on Amazon