Lifestyle Home These Clear Storage Bins for Organization Are Climbing Amazon's Charts in the New Year — and They're on Sale “I absolutely recommend these bins” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes If you resolved to declutter your home this year, you're not alone. Droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up these clear storage bins that are on sale right now. This week, the Iris Usa Plastic Storage Container Bin Set has been ranking on the retailer's home Movers and Shakers chart. For those unfamiliar with the competitive list, it shows the most sought-after home and kitchen products in real time — meaning thousands of shoppers have been adding the set of storage bins to their virtual shopping carts. Whether you need to pack away the last of your holiday decor or want to organize your shoe collection, now's a great time to add the bins to your own cart, as the set of 20 bins is on sale for $30. That comes out to just $1.50 per container. Amazon Buy It! Iris Usa Plastic Storage Container Bins, Set of 20, $29.74 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The 5.9-quart bins are ideal for storing small items, from accessories and clothing to toys and arts and crafts supplies. You can also use them to organize all kinds of household objects, inducing dish cloths and towels, cleaning supplies, and tools to name a few. Designed with convenience in mind, the bins are clear, making it a breeze to spot all of your stored items for easy access. They also have lids that snap shut, so you can stack them on top of each other. More than 8,200 customers have given them a five-star rating. In reviews, shoppers call the bins "handy," with one raving that they're the "perfect storage solution for shoes." And another reviewer wrote, "I absolutely recommend these bins for storage and organization." Others appreciate that both the bins and lids are transparent, with one pointing out that they "allow you to see inside while avoiding dust collection on your favorite items!" Ready for an easy way to stay organized at home? Head to Amazon to pick up the Iris Usa Plastic Storage Container Bin Set while it's still on sale! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping I Detangle My Daughters' Knotty Waist-Length Hair with This $18 Conditioning Mist Every Morning Shoppers with Night Sweats Say They 'Sleep Great' While Wearing These Cozy Bamboo Pajamas Target Has Tons of Top-Rated Activewear on Sale Starting at $10 — but Only for the Next 72 Hours