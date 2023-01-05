These Clear Storage Bins for Organization Are Climbing Amazon's Charts in the New Year — and They're on Sale

If you resolved to declutter your home this year, you're not alone. Droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up these clear storage bins that are on sale right now.

This week, the Iris Usa Plastic Storage Container Bin Set has been ranking on the retailer's home Movers and Shakers chart. For those unfamiliar with the competitive list, it shows the most sought-after home and kitchen products in real time — meaning thousands of shoppers have been adding the set of storage bins to their virtual shopping carts.

Whether you need to pack away the last of your holiday decor or want to organize your shoe collection, now's a great time to add the bins to your own cart, as the set of 20 bins is on sale for $30. That comes out to just $1.50 per container.

The 5.9-quart bins are ideal for storing small items, from accessories and clothing to toys and arts and crafts supplies. You can also use them to organize all kinds of household objects, inducing dish cloths and towels, cleaning supplies, and tools to name a few.

Designed with convenience in mind, the bins are clear, making it a breeze to spot all of your stored items for easy access. They also have lids that snap shut, so you can stack them on top of each other.

More than 8,200 customers have given them a five-star rating. In reviews, shoppers call the bins "handy," with one raving that they're the "perfect storage solution for shoes." And another reviewer wrote, "I absolutely recommend these bins for storage and organization."

Others appreciate that both the bins and lids are transparent, with one pointing out that they "allow you to see inside while avoiding dust collection on your favorite items!"

Ready for an easy way to stay organized at home? Head to Amazon to pick up the Iris Usa Plastic Storage Container Bin Set while it's still on sale!

