People Are Amazed at This Robot Vacuum's Suction Power — and It's Only $98 Now
If you don't want to spend a ton of time, energy, and money cleaning your floors, leave it to this top-rated robot vacuum that's on sale for just $98 at Walmart right now.
The Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robot Vacuum is designed to suck up dirt and debris from hardwood floors, carpets, tile flooring, and rugs. Even better, it has traction wheels that easily maneuver between different surfaces as it cleans. It also has anti-collision and cliff sensors that prevent it from bumping into things and falling down stairs.
Buy It! Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robot Vacuum, $98 (orig. $179.88); walmart.com
While the vacuum is compact (and won't take up a lot of storage space), that doesn't mean it can't thoroughly clean your floors. It has a motor with 2,000pa suction power, a roll brush, and side brushes. For custom cleaning, it comes with a remote that has four cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual control. And for even more convenience, the robot vacuum can connect with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with your voice.
With a run time of 100 minutes when fully charged, the vacuum can cover a lot of ground. You can use it throughout your house, from your kitchen and living room to your bedroom and bathroom. You don't even have to figure out when to charge it because when the battery is low, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.
The robot vacuum has earned more than 1,100 five-star reviews at Walmart, with customers raving about its suction power, quiet cleaning, and ability to get into hard-to-reach areas, particularly under the bed. Have a pet that sheds a lot? Dog owners use the vacuum to suck up dog hair. Even former Shark robot vacuum owners made the switch to this vacuum.
Normally, the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robot Vacuum costs $180, but you can score $82 off right now. So take advantage of this can't-miss offer and shop the robot vacuum at Walmart.
