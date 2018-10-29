The Instant Pot Is Seriously Discounted Right Now — But Only for a Limited Time!

Every so often a new kitchen appliance becomes a household staple. The latest gadget to take over kitchens everywhere is the Instant Pot, an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that practically eliminates the need for all other cooking devices. This electric pressure cooker not only slow cooks and sears, but it also steams, stews, roasts, bakes, warms, and cooks rice!

Though we have yet to hear from any celebrity self-proclaimed Instant Pot lovers (though we do know Food Network star Ree Drummond created her own version of it), we’d imagine cooking mavens Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Garner have one in their kitchens, along with the rest of the world — considering the Instant Pot was reportedly Amazon’s most gifted and wish-listed item in 2017. And the hype hasn’t gone down since then considering over 300,000 people reportedly bought an Instant Pot on Amazon Prime Day. If you have yet to purchase the appliance that’s been taking kitchens by storm, now’s the time to do it because for three days only, you can score the popular electric pressure cooker at Walmart for less than $60!

The Instant Pot Gem 6-Quart Multicooker usually costs $79 and is on sale for $58 — perfect timing since Thanksgiving is less than a month away. You’ll have to hurry because this sweet deal, which is exclusive to Walmart, ends on October 31. So get your Thanksgiving Instant Pot recipes ready while you can snag everyone’s favorite pressure cooker for less!

