The Brand Behind Instant Pot Just Launched a Medical Grade Air Purifier on Amazon

The Instant Air Purifier, available on Amazon, is Instant Brands' first appliance that can be used in any part of your home. It comes in two colors, pearl and charcoal, as well as two sizes, small (designed for rooms up to 126 square feet) and large (designed for rooms up to 388 square feet). Made with medical grade high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, the air purifier can capture 99.97 percent of dust, dander, pollen, and other allergens, as well as remove 99.9 percent of bacteria, viruses, and mold, according to the brand.