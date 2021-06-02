The Brand Behind Instant Pot Just Launched a Medical Grade Air Purifier on Amazon
If you're one of the hundreds of thousands of people who loves the Instant Pot, we have good news for you: The brand behind the popular pressure cooker has ventured outside the kitchen for the first time ever with an air purifier launch.
The Instant Air Purifier, available on Amazon, is Instant Brands' first appliance that can be used in any part of your home. It comes in two colors, pearl and charcoal, as well as two sizes, small (designed for rooms up to 126 square feet) and large (designed for rooms up to 388 square feet). Made with medical grade high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, the air purifier can capture 99.97 percent of dust, dander, pollen, and other allergens, as well as remove 99.9 percent of bacteria, viruses, and mold, according to the brand.
The Instant Air Purifier features intelligent sensors that monitor the air quality 24/7 and can adjust the fan speed accordingly if allergens, smoke, or other pollutants are present. It also has a night mode option, which detects room lighting and automatically dims the display and reduces noise. The air purifier starts at $130, which is pretty affordable compared to competitor models that feature similar filtration and smart features.
Buy It! Instant Air Purifier, $129.99–$239.99; amazon.com
Instant Brands tested its air purifier against SARS-CoV-2 particles, the virus that causes coronavirus. According to lab results, the air purifier can remove more than 99.9 percent of the virus from the air. The brand clarified that this does not mean it can completely eliminate the virus or prevent transmission.
In March of this year, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines for ventilation in buildings, and stated that air cleaners with a HEPA filter and "a powered fan system are a preferred option for auxiliary air cleaning, especially in higher risk settings such as health clinics, vaccination and medical testing locations, workout rooms, or public waiting areas." The CDC states that the particle size of SARS-CoV-2 is around 0.1 micrometer; HEPA filters are designed to capture particles less than 0.3 micrometers in size, so by definition a HEPA filter is "no less than 99.97% efficient at capturing human-generated viral particles associated with SARS-CoV-2."
The Instant Air Purifier sounds like a great addition to any household looking for peace of mind about their air quality. And due to the Instant Pot's popularity, we wouldn't be surprised if this new release rises to the top of Amazon's best-sellers chart—or even sells out—soon.
- The Brand Behind Instant Pot Just Launched a Medical Grade Air Purifier on Amazon
- Amazon Prime Day Is Happening Earlier Than Ever This Year — Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Target’s Disney Princess Home Line Is Flying Off Shelves — Here’s Everything to Shop Now
- Enjoy Shaved Ice and Frozen Treats in Minutes with This Snow Cone Machine That’s on Sale for $40