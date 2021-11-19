Air Fryers Are One of the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year — and This On-Sale Oven Also Makes Rotisserie Chicken
It's official: Air fryers are slated to be one of the most in-demand holiday gifts this year, according to what droves of shoppers are searching for on Google. And if you're after one for yourself or someone else, look no further. This popular fryer comes recommended by thousands of reviewers and even better — it's on sale!
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus air fryer oven has earned over 26,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who can't stop complimenting the seven-in-one machine, calling it their "most used appliance," "outstanding in every way" and the "best Christmas gift." The versatile countertop gadget doesn't just air fry, it comes with a slew of neat features, most notably, it's built-in rotisserie spit and basket for making rotisserie chicken right at home. The popular appliance is currently one of Amazon's many early Black Friday deals, so it's on sale for $115.
Buy It! Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Rotisserie Oven Air Fryer, $114.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
The gadget is one of Amazon's best-selling air fryers overall, beating out thousands of other models. In addition to air frying, you can use it to broil, roast, reheat, roast, and even dehydrate various foods. And since you can use it to warm up leftovers and bake dishes up to 400 degrees, the air fryer could replace both your microwave and standard kitchen oven. Each one comes with cooking trays, a drip plan, and everything you need to make rotisserie chicken: a basket spit, and a few other tools.
The countertop appliance has received glowing reviews from shoppers who love its versatility and easy-to-use design. Owners have used it to whip up all kinds of tasty foods, like garlic bread, baked potatoes, pork chops, fried chicken, homemade jerky, and dehydrated fruit. A few have even used it to bake a cake. And tons of reviewers raved about the savory rotisserie chickens it makes.
"I love this machine," one reviewer wrote. "It has made my life easier. You can cook anything in it! The rotisserie basket is multi-use: You can cook (or reheat) French fries in it, but you can also cook meat in it. The rotisserie basket is the best feature."
"I have to say I didn't know how this little oven was going to go, but it has been great," another reviewer wrote. "[I] pretty much use it every day. We have done Cornish game hens with the rotisserie, chicken nuggets, cordon bleu, hash browns, toasted waffles, brownies, and many other things. It has pretty much replaced our oven for about 95 percent of our cooking."
Some of Amazon's early Black Friday deals have already ended or run out of stock. And given the product shortages and shipping delays that are expected to impact holiday shopping, popular items and impressive offers may move even faster than usual in the coming weeks. There's no word on how long this air fryer oven deal will last, so don't delay if you want to score these savings or gift one this holiday season.
