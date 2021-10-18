Inside Travis Barker's Rose-Filled Beach Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian: A Cost Breakdown

Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday with a romantic beach proposal and an approximately 50-foot "hedge" of red roses

The stunning oceanfront setting for Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian may have been free, but the way the 45-year-old musician transformed the stretch of sand in Montecito, Calif., likely cost a pretty penny.

Barker proposed to Kardashian during sunset on the beach on Sunday. The dreamy setup was filled with candles and a massive floral installation that surrounded the couple as they shared a kiss after Kourtney accepted her diamond ring.

PEOPLE spoke to Ashley Greer, a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, who worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees, to help tally the cost of everything needed for the special moment. Her estimate? It likely cost up to about $54,000. Keep reading for a cost breakdown.

Greer described Barker's rose-filled setup as an "Old-Hollywood-Style classic red heart."

"The heart includes somewhere between 50 and 60 feet of an all red rose hedge with an estimate of 100 roses per foot. This would mean that between 5,000 and 6,000 red roses would be needed to recreate the look," she says.

Greer adds that red roses from a high-end florist will typically cost between $5 and $7 per stem, putting the total cost for Barker's blooms to somewhere between $25,000 and $42,000.

Along with the heart-shaped hedge, Barker also incorporated about 50 pillar candles in glass vessels in the display. If the candles were rented, which Greer says most are, the cost would be around $600. If they were purchased, it would be closer to $2,000.

Though that's all that went into the beachside proposal, delivery and installation fees were likely included, and Greer notes that since these fees are often more expensive on Sundays, the delivery price alone would estimate between $3,900 and $10,700.

"Chances are always good that celebrity clients get special pricing and exceptions, however if this look was to be recreated for a non-celebrity the estimate would be between $29,500 and $54,700," Greer explains.