Inside The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles Cast's Revamped Venice Beach House

Alums Tami Roman and Jon Brennan show off the space from the Paramount+ series, which premieres Wednesday, November 24

The Real World: Los Angeles cast is reuniting in the place where it all started — and PEOPLE has your first look!

Ahead of Wednesday's premiere of Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, series alums Tami Roman and Jon Brennan are giving a tour of the Venice Beach house they shared during their 1993 season. But the iconic property has gone through some changes since fans last saw it.

The graffiti wall has been upgraded into a space where the cast receives their incoming messages. "And when that happens, you know we're going to have some discussion about the past," Brennan, 47, says in the clip.

While the payphone room has been transformed into a standard closest, the bedrooms received a more modern makeover.

As for the most important room in the house? The confessional space received a bit of a facelift as well. According to Roman, 51, the cast "had to set the camera up ourselves the first time around."

Some things have still stayed the same, including the rubber duckie in the jacuzzi and the fish tank in the living room. The pool table has also remained a key attraction at the house, which Roman is "grateful" to still have.

Throughout the tour video, Roman and Brennan's Real World castmates also made brief cameos and provided behind-the-scenes tidbits about the home. Beth Stolarczyk, for her part, said the balcony is one of her "favorite spots" in the entire house.

"I can peek over and see what's going on, who's in the jacuzzi," says Stolarczyk, 52.

In September, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios announced their plans to reunite The Real World: Los Angeles cast for the new Real World Homecoming franchise. Seven of the nine original cast members are returning for the series: Roman, Brenan, Stolarczyk, Beth Anthony, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Irene Berrera-Kearns.

Earlier this year, the cast of Real World: New York — the franchise's first iteration — came together to appear on the first installment of the reunion series. Star Eric Nies appeared via Skype after testing positive for COVID-19 before filming, however.