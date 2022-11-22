Taylor Swift's Former NYC Townhouse on Cornelia Street Is for Rent for $45,000 per Month — See Inside!

The property gets name-checked in a song on her 2019 album Lover

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 12:04 PM
Taylor Swift Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Photo: Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group, Frazer Harrison/Getty

Taylor Swift fans have a chance to live in one of the pop star's most famous homes.

The Grammy-winning singer's former New York City rental located on Cornelia Street has been listed for rent for a cool $45,000 a month. The home is familiar to Taylor Swift fans as her 2019 song, "Cornelia Street" chronicles when she rented the home in 2016 — a temporary abode when her Tribeca property was undergoing a renovation.

According to StreetEasy records PEOPLE reported in 2016, Swift rented the luxe townhouse for $38,000 a month, slightly less than the new list price.

Listed for rent with the Corcoran Group under agents Laurence Carty, Irene Lo and Jennifer Rahilly, the West Village home is currently being rented to Italian furniture company, Zanotta, which uses the space as a showroom.

The 1870 carriage house is packed with character. According to a release, it's 21 feet wide and has four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths with "dramatic double height ceilings." It features three gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and even boasts an elevator.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

The four-story home, spanning 5,400 square feet, also has an impressive kitchen, featuring sleek appliances, a wine fridge and granite countertops.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

Another amenity not often found in New York City homes is a private indoor pool that spans 30 by 15 feet and is over 5 feet deep. On summer days, the area behind the pool opens up to an outdoor patio.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

Plus, the dreamy piece of real estate has a rooftop terrace with stunning views of downtown Manhattan.

With an iconic brick facade, the exterior includes a garage complete with a rustic wooden door, along with two smaller matching doors.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

The rooftop isn't the only outdoor space the Cornelia Street abode offers. The two bedrooms on the third floor each have their own private terrace. While both contain walk-in closets, the primary bedroom's terrace features an "outdoor lounge" complete with a fireplace.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

The song "Cornelia Street" was featured on Swift's 2019 album Lover. On the track, she sings. "'I rent a place on Cornelia Street,' I say casually in the car."

The owner of the property at the time Taylor rented it, Soho House executive David Aldea, recalled the first time she saw it in an interview with Vulture.

"She walked in, and I'll never forget this — she said, 'Oooh, it's so crafty,'" Aldea told the outlet. "And in Taylor-speak, that means 'I like everything.' She asked if she could rent not just the house but my style as well. So towels and dishes and glassware and furniture and just kind of 'Take your clothes and go.' So I did. She was an absolute delight to deal with."

Related Articles
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside
harry styles
Harry Styles' Former Los Angeles Mansion Listed for $8 Million by a 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million — See Inside
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million
sonja morgan
'RHONY' 's Sonja Morgan Puts Her Upper East Side Townhouse Back on the Market for $8.75 Million
Christian Slater attends the NBCU FYC House "Dr. Death" carpet at NBCU FYC House on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)[ ; Christina Slater's Florida home. Credit is 1oak Studios
Christian Slater Sells $4.25 Million Florida Home in 3 Days — See Inside!
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
Amy Schumer listed her NYC apartment
Amy Schumer Lists Her 'Dream Manhattan Apartment' for $15 Million — See Inside!
Demi Moore celeb favorite hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
K.J. Apa
'Riverdale'' s KJ Apa Lists Spanish-Style Hollywood Hills Mansion for $3 Million — See Inside! 
Lewis Hamilton Home Sells
F1 Superstar Lewis Hamilton Sells Massive NYC Penthouse for $49.5 Million — See Inside!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling NYC Penthouses
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Found a Buyer For Their $18 Million Pair of NYC Penthouses
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Relist Bel Air House
Kyle Richards Sells Bel-Air Home for $6.1M After More than 4 Years on the Market — See Inside!
Katy Perry house for sale
Katy Perry Is Selling Her L.A. Mansion for Nearly $20 Million After Relocating to Montecito
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
House Featured on the Hgtv Show Rock the Block Goes Up for Sale
The House That Won HGTV's 'Rock the Block' Season 1 Is Up for Sale for $1.14 Million