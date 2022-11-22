Taylor Swift's Former NYC Townhouse on Cornelia Street Is for Rent for $45,000 per Month — See Inside!

Taylor Swift fans have a chance to live in one of the pop star's most famous homes.

The Grammy-winning singer's former New York City rental located on Cornelia Street has been listed for rent for a cool $45,000 a month. The home is familiar to Taylor Swift fans as her 2019 song, "Cornelia Street" chronicles when she rented the home in 2016 — a temporary abode when her Tribeca property was undergoing a renovation.

According to StreetEasy records PEOPLE reported in 2016, Swift rented the luxe townhouse for $38,000 a month, slightly less than the new list price.

Listed for rent with the Corcoran Group under agents Laurence Carty, Irene Lo and Jennifer Rahilly, the West Village home is currently being rented to Italian furniture company, Zanotta, which uses the space as a showroom.

The 1870 carriage house is packed with character. According to a release, it's 21 feet wide and has four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths with "dramatic double height ceilings." It features three gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and even boasts an elevator.

Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

The four-story home, spanning 5,400 square feet, also has an impressive kitchen, featuring sleek appliances, a wine fridge and granite countertops.

Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

Another amenity not often found in New York City homes is a private indoor pool that spans 30 by 15 feet and is over 5 feet deep. On summer days, the area behind the pool opens up to an outdoor patio.

Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

Plus, the dreamy piece of real estate has a rooftop terrace with stunning views of downtown Manhattan.

With an iconic brick facade, the exterior includes a garage complete with a rustic wooden door, along with two smaller matching doors.

Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

The rooftop isn't the only outdoor space the Cornelia Street abode offers. The two bedrooms on the third floor each have their own private terrace. While both contain walk-in closets, the primary bedroom's terrace features an "outdoor lounge" complete with a fireplace.

Al Siedman/VHT for the Corcoran Group

The song "Cornelia Street" was featured on Swift's 2019 album Lover. On the track, she sings. "'I rent a place on Cornelia Street,' I say casually in the car."

The owner of the property at the time Taylor rented it, Soho House executive David Aldea, recalled the first time she saw it in an interview with Vulture.

"She walked in, and I'll never forget this — she said, 'Oooh, it's so crafty,'" Aldea told the outlet. "And in Taylor-speak, that means 'I like everything.' She asked if she could rent not just the house but my style as well. So towels and dishes and glassware and furniture and just kind of 'Take your clothes and go.' So I did. She was an absolute delight to deal with."